Tenaris Reaches 5% Share Buyback Milestone

Tenaris (IT:TEN) has released an update.

Tenaris has announced that it has repurchased a substantial amount of its own ordinary shares, reaching 5.01% of its voting rights under its share buyback program. These shares are held in treasury and will be canceled eventually, reflecting a strategic move by the leading global supplier of steel tubes to manage its capital structure effectively.

