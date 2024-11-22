Tenaris Reaches 5% Share Buyback Milestone

Tenaris (IT:TEN) has released an update.
Tenaris has announced that it has repurchased a substantial amount of its own ordinary shares, reaching 5.01% of its voting rights under its share buyback program. These shares are held in treasury and will be canceled eventually, reflecting a strategic move by the leading global supplier of steel tubes to manage its capital structure effectively.
