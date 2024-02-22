Tenaris Q4 profit soars 43% on Middle East shipments, offshore pipelines

Adds shares move, details on outlook and results, buyback and J.P.Morgan comments

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris TENR.MI late on Wednesday posted a 43% jump in fourth-quarter net income to $1.15 billion, boosted by shipments to the Middle East and offshore pipelines that offset a price hit in the Americas.

The quarterly income benefited from a net positive deferred tax effect of $360 million and higher results from its main business and non-consolidated companies alike, Tenaris said.

The company's shares rose more than 8% in early trading on Thursday following the results.

The Luxembourg-based group's last quarter core profit (EBITDA) stood at $975 million, down 23% year-over-year on lower average selling prices in the Americas. That corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 28.6%.

"We expect that, in the first half of 2024, our sales will be in line with those of the second half of 2023," the company said. Its full-year sales stood at $14.9 billion, of which $6.7 billion came in the second half.

The forecast includes the impact from Tenaris' recent acquisition of Shawcor's pipe coating business, it added.

"The company noted stable global demand and pricing internationally," J.P.Morgan said in a research note.

However, J.P.Morgan added that Tenaris once again flagged that political and economic volatility could dampen its fundamentally sound setup in Latin America.

The exploration pipeline maker proposed a dividend per share of $0.60, which includes the interim dividend per share of $0.20 paid in November.

Tenaris also said it would launch the second $300 million tranche of its $1.2 billion buyback programme on Feb. 26.

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Milla Nissi)

((Romolo.Tosiani@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.