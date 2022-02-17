Tenaris Q4 core profits jump driven by recovery in drilling activity, selling prices

Refiles to add subscribers, no change to text

MILAN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Core profits at steel pipe giant Tenaris TENR.MI rose over 150% in the fourth quarter, as a recovery in drilling activity and in oil country tubular goods (OCTG) prices in North America drove a significant increase in sales.

The company, which makes seamless and welded steel pipes for oil and gas exploration activities, said in a statement on Thursday that earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $483 million in the October-to-December period compared with $192 million a year earlier.

Profit margins were up 23.5% compared with a 21.6% rise the previous quarter, beating the company's own expectations of a steady EBITDA margin in the last three months of the year.

The group added it would pay out a dividend of $0.28 per share.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

