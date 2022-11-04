World Markets

Tenaris Q3 core earnings rise 149% on strong sales, better pricing

Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

November 04, 2022 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris TENR.MI reported late on Thursday a 149% increase in core profit in the third quarter, boosted by a 70% jump in sales and better pricing, which also helped offset higher energy and raw material costs.

The group said its July-to-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $946 million. Its EBITDA margin rose to 31.8% from 21.6% in the same period a year earlier.

The company, which approved an interim dividend of $0.17 per share, said it expected further growth in sales in the fourth quarter on the back of higher shipments to pipeline projects and additional pricing gains, while its EBITDA margin should keep benefiting from higher operating leverage.

