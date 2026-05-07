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Tenaris Q1 Net Income Rises; Appoints Gabriel Podskubka As CEO

May 07, 2026 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tenaris S.A. (TS) reported first quarter shareholders' net income of $541 million compared to $507 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.54 compared to $0.47. Earnings per ADS was $1.07 compared to $0.94. Net sales increased to $3.10 billion from $2.92 billion.

Tenaris S.A. also announced that its Board has appointed Gabriel Podskubka as Chief Executive Officer. Podskubka has served as Tenariss Chief Operating Officer since 2023. Paolo Rocca will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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