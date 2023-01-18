Oil

Tenaris, Petrobras partner up for tubes to supply offshore Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

January 18, 2023 — 10:29 am EST

Written by Federica Urso for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tenaris TENR.MI and Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA have signed a three-year deal to supply tubing with corrosion resistant alloys for offshore Brazil, the Italian steel pipe maker said on Wednesday.

Tenaris, which produces pipes for oil and gas exploration, said the products will be manufactured in Sweden in partnership with Alleima, a group that develops advanced stainless steels and other high-performance materials.

The contract and the service package will be entirely managed by Tenaris's team in Brazil.

