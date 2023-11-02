News & Insights

World Markets

Tenaris net profit falls on Americas slowdown, launches new buyback plan

Credit: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

November 02, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

Adds share move and buyback in paragraph 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris TENR.MI late on Wednesday posted a 10% decline in third-quarter net profit due to a slowdown in North and South America and lower shipments to offshore projects and Argentina.

The company's shares were up 7.9% by 0833 GMT, on track for their biggest daily increase since February, as it also announced a $1.2 billion share buyback programme citing "significant cash flow generation and strong balance sheet".

Its net profit fell to $547 million, while core profit (EBITDA) rose 6% to $1 billion in the quarter through September, including a $32 million one-off gain from a court decision on Venezuela's nationalized assets. This corresponded to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Tenaris said it expected its EBITDA margin to decline in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower prices in North and South America, while its free cash flow would "adjust to a lower EBITDA and a more stable working capital position".

The group, which produces pipes for oil and gas exploration, said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.20 per share on Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Romolo.Tosiani@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.