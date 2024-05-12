Tenaris Initiates $300 Mln Third Tranche Of $1.2 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Tenaris (TS) said it will start the third tranche of its $1.2 billion share buyback program, amounting to $300 million. The third tranche of the program shall start on May 13, 2024, and end no later than August 12, 2024.

Tenaris is a global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

