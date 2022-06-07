Tenaris CEO says Argentina gas pipeline may be delayed due to legal hurdles

By Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - A planned pipeline to transfer gas from Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale formation could be delayed as a tender process for the project faces political and legal troubles, the chief executive of pipe manufacturer Tenaris SA TENR.MI said Tuesday.

The pipeline is key to expanding network capacity and reversing a major energy deficit in the South American country, where the government is keen to boost gas exports to bring in much-needed foreign currency.

Amid a brewing dispute within the center-left ruling coalition, President Alberto Fernandez over the weekend fired Production Minister Matias Kulfas, who had questioned the tender process for the project.

Sole bidder Tenaris was awarded a $500 million contract to provide the pipes for the project. Now Argentina's judicial system has the tender process in its crosshairs.

"Today the courts are intervening, seizing the bidding documents," Tenaris CEO and Chairman Paolo Rocca said at an event in Buenos Aires organized by the Argentine Business Association (AEA).

State firm Energia Argentina, formerly IEASA, which manages major national energy infrastructure projects and was in charge of the tender process, said six companies inquired about the process. But only Tenaris subsidiary SIAT SA submitted a bid.

"There was no corruption or undue pressure," said Rocca, arguing the situation was delaying development of the pipeline.

With the pipeline, Argentina will be able to reduce its imports of liquefied natural gas and replace it with the increased production from Vaca Muerta in Neuquen province.

The first stage of construction would take some 18 months and a public investment of about $1.6 billion, a government source previously told Reuters.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman told business leaders at the AEA event that efforts are being made for the pipeline to be ready for the Southern Hemisphere's 2023 winter.

