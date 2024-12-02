Tenaris Advances USD 700 Million Share Buyback Initiative

Tenaris SA (TS) has released an update.

Tenaris S.A. has actively repurchased over 7 million ordinary shares for approximately USD 138.5 million as part of its USD 700 million Share Buyback Program, further solidifying its position in the market. As of November 29, 2024, the company holds 5.87% of its total issued share capital in treasury shares. This strategic move underscores Tenaris’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

