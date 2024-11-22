Tenaris Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Tenaris (IT:TEN) has released an update.

Tenaris has repurchased 6,421,221 ordinary shares worth approximately USD 118.3 million as part of its USD 700 million Share Buyback Program. This action reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and providing value to its shareholders. Tenaris, a major global supplier of steel tubes for the energy sector, plans to cancel the repurchased shares in due course.

