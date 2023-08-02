News & Insights

Tenaga Nasional Bhd - ADR (TNABY) Price Target Increased by 10.89% to 8.72

August 02, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Tenaga Nasional Bhd - ADR (OTC:TNABY) has been revised to 8.72 / share. This is an increase of 10.89% from the prior estimate of 7.86 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.95 to a high of 9.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from the latest reported closing price of 7.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenaga Nasional Bhd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNABY is 0.00%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 22K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TNABY / Tenaga Nasional Bhd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Yousif Capital Management holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 72.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNABY by 35.92% over the last quarter.

See all Tenaga Nasional Bhd - ADR regulatory filings.

