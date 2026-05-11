Is Tenable Stock a Buy After the CFO Scooped Up 12,000 Company Shares?

Key Points

CFO Matthew Brown acquired 12,000 common shares for a transaction value of approximately $258,000 on May 4, 2026.

This purchase increased direct holdings by 64.72%, with direct ownership rising from 18,541 to 30,541 shares post-transaction.

All shares are held directly; no indirect or derivative holdings were reported as part of the transaction.

This is the first open-market buy in the past year, marking a material increase in exposure after a period of administrative-only transactions.

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Matthew Charles Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), reported the open-market purchase of 12,000 shares at around $21.54 per share on May 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 12,000 Transaction value $258,480 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,541 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$657,853

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.54).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Matthew Brown's prior insider activity?

This is the only open-market acquisition reported in the past year, contrasting with the four preceding transactions, which were administrative in nature and did not alter the executive's beneficial ownership.

This is the only open-market acquisition reported in the past year, contrasting with the four preceding transactions, which were administrative in nature and did not alter the executive's beneficial ownership. What proportion of Brown's existing stake was impacted by this transaction?

The purchase increased direct holdings by 64.72%, expanding his position from 18,541 to 30,541 shares, with no indirect interests reported.

The purchase increased direct holdings by 64.72%, expanding his position from 18,541 to 30,541 shares, with no indirect interests reported. What is the market context for the transaction date?

The purchase was executed at around $21.54 per share, close to the May 4, 2026 market close of $20.83, with Tenable shares down 33.4% over the prior twelve months.

The purchase was executed at around $21.54 per share, close to the May 4, 2026 market close of $20.83, with Tenable shares down 33.4% over the prior twelve months. Does the transaction reflect a change in capacity or intent?

The size and timing indicate a deliberate increase in personal exposure following a stagnant period, raising the executive's direct ownership ratio to 1.65 times the pre-transaction level.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $20.83 Market capitalization $2.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.02 billion 1-year price change (33.40%)

* 1-year price change calculated using May 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Tenable offers a suite of cyber exposure solutions including Tenable.io, Tenable.cs, Tenable.ep, and Nessus Professional, with revenue primarily generated from subscription-based software and related services.

It operates a recurring revenue business model focused on delivering cloud-based and on-premises cybersecurity platforms for vulnerability management and risk assessment.

The company serves enterprise customers across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, targeting organizations with complex IT, cloud, and operational technology environments.

Tenable is a leading provider of risk-based cybersecurity solutions, supporting organizations in identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities across diverse digital environments. With over 1,800 employees and a global footprint, the company leverages a subscription-driven model to deliver scalable, cloud-native, and on-premises platforms.

Tenable's technology is positioned to address evolving cyber threats, enabling clients to maintain a proactive security posture in increasingly complex IT and OT landscapes.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 4 purchase of 12,000 Tenable shares by the company’s CFO, Matthew Brown, suggests he believes the stock holds upside. He bought at a weighted average price of $21.54 per share, which is interesting because the stock dropped to a 52-week low of $15.73 on April 10. Even after Tenable recovered from this low, Brown decided to buy.

Tenable shares fell this year after a widespread sell-off in the cybersecurity sector over concerns AI could replace established providers. However, those fears are unfounded, given Tenable and its brethren in the industry have adopted AI as part of their solutions.

The company is doing well. Its first quarter revenue was $262.1 million, representing 9.6% year-over-year growth. It also achieved Q1 net income of $1.4 million, a substantial reversal from a $22.9 million loss in the prior year.

Tenable stock’s valuation is more reasonable this year compared to a year ago. Its price-to-sales ratio of 2.6 is almost half what it was last year. This suggests now is not a bad time to buy the stock.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.