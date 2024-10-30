Tenable reports Q3 EPS 32c, consensus 29c

Reports Q3 revenue $227.01M, consensus $223.21M. “We delivered strong results in Q3, surpassing expectations on both the top and bottom line,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable (TENB). “Cloud Security and Tenable One, our exposure management platform, continue to drive demand as customers increasingly focus on securing critical cloud infrastructure and assessing their overall exposures in a hybrid world.”

