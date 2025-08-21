Tenable Names Matthew Brown Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Exposure management company Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Thursday said it has appointed Matthew Brown as chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Former CFO Steve Vintz was transitioned to the post of co-chief executive officer of the company along side Mark Thurmond.

Most recently, Brown, who has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, served as the finance chief of Altair Engineering.

