Tenable Launches Identity 360 and Exposure Center to Enhance Identity Risk Management and Prevent Cyberattacks

Tenable launches Identity 360 and Exposure Center to enhance identity risk management and prevent identity-based cyberattacks.

Quiver AI Summary

Tenable®, a company focused on exposure management, has unveiled two new capabilities, Identity 360 and Exposure Center, aimed at helping organizations identify identity risks and mitigate identity-based attacks. With the rise of fragmented identity management systems leading to identity sprawl, visibility and risk detection are hindered, increasing the potential for cyber threats. The new tools offer unified visibility into identity-related data across various platforms, enabling organizations to manage risks more effectively. Key features include comprehensive identity profiles for risk management, centralized management of identity weaknesses, and AI-driven risk scoring to prioritize threats. Tenable emphasizes that compromised identities are a major factor in cyberattacks and aims to equip organizations with the necessary insights and actions to prevent such incidents.

Potential Positives

Launch of Identity 360 and Exposure Center demonstrates Tenable's commitment to addressing identity risks, a critical area in cybersecurity.

The new capabilities provide consolidated visibility and streamlined remediation for identity-related issues, enhancing security for organizations managing multiple identity solutions.

AI-driven risk scoring helps organizations prioritize their remediation efforts, improving their overall security posture and efficiency in addressing vulnerabilities.

Tenable's solutions aim to empower organizations to proactively prevent identity-based attacks, thereby potentially reducing security breaches and enhancing customer trust.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant challenges in identity management, such as fragmentation and identity sprawl, which may suggest that current solutions are inadequate and have led to a convoluted security landscape.

The reliance on multiple identity solutions by 75% of organizations indicates a widespread problem in the industry that Tenable aims to address, potentially exposing the company to competition from other firms that are also trying to resolve these critical issues.

The framing of compromised identities as being at the root of nearly every successful cyberattack raises questions about the effectiveness of the company's previous offerings if identity security remains a pervasive concern.

FAQ

What is Tenable Identity 360?

Tenable Identity 360 is a new capability that provides organizations with unified visibility of identity risks and management.

How does Exposure Center enhance identity security?

Exposure Center consolidates identity weaknesses and provides actionable remediation guidance to prevent identity-based attacks.

Why is identity management fragmented?

Fragmentation arises from using multiple identity solutions, leading to complexities in visibility, risk detection, and access control.

What role does AI play in Tenable Identity Exposure?

AI is used to generate an Identity Asset Exposure Score, prioritizing the most critical identity weaknesses for remediation efforts.

How many organizations manage multiple identity solutions?

According to a recent study, 75% of organizations manage two or more identity solutions, increasing complexity in identity security.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,735 shares for an estimated $1,331,710 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 19,470 shares for an estimated $816,207 .

. STEPHEN A VINTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,875 shares for an estimated $792,145 .

. RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable®





, the exposure management company, today announced the launch of Identity 360 and Exposure Center, two new





Tenable Identity Exposure





capabilities designed to help organizations pinpoint identity risks and take swift, targeted action to prevent identity-based attacks.





Identity management has become fragmented, leading to identity sprawl - a tangled web of accounts, permissions and misconfigurations across disparate platforms. This fragmentation severely limits visibility and risk detection, weakens access controls, and increases the threat of privilege escalation and lateral movement. The combined power of Identity 360 and Exposure Center simplifies this complexity, delivering unified visibility across identity providers to serve as a single source of truth.





“Compromised identities are at the root of nearly every successful cyberattack,” said Shai Morag, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “Today, 75% of organizations manage two or more identity solutions,



1



leading to increased complexity around identity security. Tenable Identity Exposure ensures that organizations have full visibility into their identity risks and provides actionable remediation guidance so organizations can swiftly and confidently prevent attacks before they occur.”





Key functionality available in this release includes:









360-Degree Identity Visibility and Risk Prioritization:



Gain a unified view of accounts, weaknesses, entitlements, roles, groups and relationships across



Active Directory



and Entra ID. Tenable Identity Exposure consolidates this information into comprehensive identity profiles for streamlined risk management.



Gain a unified view of accounts, weaknesses, entitlements, roles, groups and relationships across Active Directory and Entra ID. Tenable Identity Exposure consolidates this information into comprehensive identity profiles for streamlined risk management.





Centralized Weakness Management and Streamlined Remediation:



Consolidate identity-related weaknesses—including privilege misconfigurations, excessive permissions, stale accounts, default settings, risky trust relationships and unmonitored service accounts—into a single interface, and take action with detailed remediation steps and one-click PowerShell scripts.



Consolidate identity-related weaknesses—including privilege misconfigurations, excessive permissions, stale accounts, default settings, risky trust relationships and unmonitored service accounts—into a single interface, and take action with detailed remediation steps and one-click PowerShell scripts.





AI-Driven Identity Asset Exposure Score (AES):



Identify the most critical identity weaknesses with AI-driven risk scoring and focus remediation efforts on the highest-priority threats.











Tenable Identity Exposure continuously monitors for misconfigurations, attack paths and security weaknesses, empowering organizations to proactively reduce risk and strengthen their security posture. More information on Tenable Identity Exposure is available at:





https://www.tenable.com/products/identity-exposure





.







1



Cloud Security Alliance and Strata study,





"The State of Multi-Cloud Identity Survey"





, October 2024







About Tenable







Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







Media Contact:







Tenable









tenablepr@tenable.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.