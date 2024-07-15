Tenable Holdings (TENB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.44, changing hands as high as $45.11 per share. Tenable Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TENB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TENB's low point in its 52 week range is $33.8501 per share, with $53.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.82.

