Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shareholders are still up 77% over 3 years despite pulling back 5.3% in the past week

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every investor. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Notably, the Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) share price has gained 77% in three years, which is better than the average market return. It's also good to see a healthy gain of 46% in the last year.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 5.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Tenable Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Tenable Holdings has grown its revenue at 23% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 21% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Tenable Holdings. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TENB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2021

Tenable Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tenable Holdings shareholders have gained 46% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 21% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tenable Holdings .

But note: Tenable Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.