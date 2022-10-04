Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$35.70 apiece for US$46.51

Last week, Tenable Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TENB) stock jumped 3.3%, but insiders who sold US$312k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Selling at an average price of US$46.51, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tenable Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Stephen Riddick, for US$114k worth of shares, at about US$47.85 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$35.70. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Tenable Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:TENB Insider Trading Volume October 4th 2022

Insiders At Tenable Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Tenable Holdings shares. In total, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Stephen Riddick sold US$97k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Tenable Holdings insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$178m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tenable Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Tenable Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Tenable Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

