Tenable Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 11% and 13% Respectively

Tenable Holdings reported Q4 revenue of $235.7 million, and full-year revenue of $900 million, reflecting strong year-over-year growth.
Tenable Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a quarterly revenue of $235.7 million, up 11% year-over-year, and full-year revenue of $900.0 million, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year. For the fourth quarter, calculated current billings also rose by 11% year-over-year to $302.2 million, with full-year calculated billings reaching $969.5 million. The company achieved a positive net cash provided by operating activities of $217.5 million for the year, and unlevered free cash flow amounted to $237.8 million. Notably, Tenable experienced strong customer demand, particularly for its cloud and Tenable One solutions, which contributed to substantial growth in large deals. Despite a GAAP net loss for the year, non-GAAP metrics showed significant improvement, with a non-GAAP net income of $158.6 million for the year. The company also announced an upcoming acquisition of Vulcan Cyber Ltd. and launched its Tenable Patch Management solution. Looking ahead, Tenable expects to generate revenue between $971 million and $981 million for 2025.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter revenue increased to $235.7 million, an 11% rise year-over-year.
- Both full year revenue and calculated current billings reached new milestones of $900.0 million and $969.5 million respectively, reflecting a 13% and 11% year-over-year increase.
- Significant improvement in GAAP net income, reporting $1.9 million compared to a loss of $21.6 million in the previous year, showing strong operational recovery.
- Reported full year unlevered free cash flow of $237.8 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year, indicating robust cash generation capabilities.
Potential Negatives
- Despite an increase in revenue and cash flow, the company still reported a net loss of $36.3 million for the full year, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.
- The full-year GAAP loss from operations of $6.9 million contrasts with the prior year’s loss, reflecting issues with operational efficiency.
- The upcoming acquisition of Vulcan Cyber might introduce uncertainties and risks that could impact financial performance and strategic direction.
FAQ
What were Tenable's fourth quarter revenue figures?
Tenable reported fourth quarter revenue of $235.7 million, marking an 11% increase year-over-year.
How much did calculated current billings increase for the full year?
Calculated current billings for the full year reached $969.5 million, up 11% compared to the previous year.
What was Tenable's net cash provided by operating activities for 2024?
The company generated $217.5 million net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024.
How many new enterprise platform customers did Tenable add recently?
Tenable added 485 new enterprise platform customers in the fourth quarter of 2024.
What is Tenable's financial outlook for the first quarter of 2025?
Tenable expects revenue between $232.0 million and $234.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.
$TENB Insider Trading Activity
$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 31,735 shares for an estimated $1,331,710.
- MARK C. THURMOND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 19,470 shares for an estimated $816,207.
- STEPHEN A VINTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,875 shares for an estimated $792,145.
- RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TENB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,968,337 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,757,015
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,874,205 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,942,786
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 890,023 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,063,731
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 844,546 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,221,003
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 643,819 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,087,545
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 608,582 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,659,742
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 486,955 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,731,416
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Fourth quarter revenue of $235.7 million, up 11% year-over-year; full year revenue of $900.0 million, up 13% year-over-year.
Fourth quarter calculated current billings of $302.2 million, up 11% year-over-year; full year calculated current billings of $969.5 million, up 11% year-over-year.
Full year net cash provided by operating activities of $217.5 million; full year unlevered free cash flow of $237.8 million.
COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
“We are very pleased with the results for the quarter as we delivered better-than-expected CCB, revenue, operating income, EPS and unlevered free cash flow,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO and CFO of Tenable. “Our outperformance was driven by strong traction in cloud and Tenable One as customers look to secure cloud and get a holistic view of their environment.”
“We continue to drive incredible value for our customers resulting in a strong quarter for six-figure additions, many of which were Tenable One deals,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO and COO of Tenable. “We are winning marquee, large deals with our exposure management products and are laser focused on continuing to deliver on our customer-driven roadmap.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $235.7 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.
Calculated current billings was $302.2 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.
GAAP income from operations was $13.0 million, compared to a loss of $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations was $59.4 million, compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
GAAP net income was $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income was $50.7 million, compared to $30.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.41, compared to $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $81.1 million, compared to $38.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Unlevered free cash flow was $85.7 million, compared to $43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Repurchased 1.2 million shares of our common stock for $50.0 million.
Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $900.0 million, a 13% increase year-over-year.
Calculated current billings was $969.5 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.
GAAP loss from operations was $6.9 million, compared to $52.2 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations was $184.1 million, compared to $121.0 million in 2023.
GAAP net loss was $36.3 million, compared to $78.3 million in 2023.
GAAP net loss per share was $0.31, compared to $0.68 in 2023.
Non-GAAP net income was $158.6 million, compared to $97.2 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.29, compared to $0.80 in 2023.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $577.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $474.0 million at December 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $217.5 million, compared to $149.9 million in 2023.
Unlevered free cash flow was $237.8 million, compared to $175.4 million in 2023.
Repurchased 2.3 million shares of our common stock for $100.0 million.
Recent Business Highlights
Added 485 new enterprise platform customers and 135 net new six-figure customers.
Announced our intent to acquire exposure management company Vulcan Cyber Ltd., whose capabilities will augment our industry-leading Exposure Management platform, adding enhanced visibility, extended third-party data flows, superior risk prioritization, and optimized remediation.
Launched Tenable Patch Management, an autonomous patch management solution built to quickly and effectively close vulnerability exposures.
Integrated Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence into Tenable Security Center and enhanced the solution’s risk prioritization and web application scanning features to streamline vulnerability analysis and response.
Published the 2024 Tenable Cloud Risk Report examining the critical risks at play in modern cloud environments. The report reflects findings by the Tenable Cloud Research team based on telemetry from millions of cloud resources across multiple public cloud repositories.
Financial Outlook
Our financial outlook excludes the impact of the potential acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, which we expect to close shortly.
For the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect:
Revenue in the range of $232.0 million to $234.0 million.
Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $35.0 million to $37.0 million, assuming interest income of $5.2 million, interest expense of $7.0 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.6 million.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.30.
124.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
For the year ending December 31, 2025, we currently expect:
Calculated current billings in the range of $1.040 billion to $1.055 billion.
Revenue in the range of $971.0 million to $981.0 million.
Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $213.0 million to $223.0 million.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $189.0 million to $199.0 million, assuming interest income of $21.0 million, interest expense of $28.3 million and a provision for income taxes of $13.4 million.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.52 to $1.60.
124.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $285.0 million to $295.0 million.
Conference Call Information
Tenable will host a conference call today, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at
https://investors.tenable.com
. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.
About Tenable
Tenable
®
is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at
tenable.com
.
Contact Information
Investor Relations
investors@tenable.com
Media Relations
tenablepr@tenable.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our platform's ability to help protect enterprises from security exposure and streamline vulnerability analysis and response,
business
strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2023
, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30,
2024
and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Calculated Current Billings:
We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.
Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow:
We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin:
We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:
We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin:
We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:
We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
235,731
$
213,306
$
900,021
$
798,710
Cost of revenue
(1)
51,439
48,803
199,668
183,577
Gross profit
184,292
164,503
700,353
615,133
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
(1)
95,348
103,700
395,385
393,450
Research and development
(1)
44,728
40,083
181,624
153,163
General and administrative
(1)
31,241
30,567
124,130
116,181
Restructuring
—
4,499
6,070
4,499
Total operating expenses
171,317
178,849
707,209
667,293
Income (loss) from operations
12,975
(14,346
)
(6,856
)
(52,160
)
Interest income
5,738
5,377
23,325
24,700
Interest expense
(7,587
)
(8,131
)
(31,920
)
(31,339
)
Other expense, net
(2,577
)
(609
)
(3,435
)
(8,602
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
8,549
(17,709
)
(18,886
)
(67,401
)
Provision for income taxes
6,681
3,939
17,415
10,883
Net income (loss)
$
1,868
$
(21,648
)
$
(36,301
)
$
(78,284
)
Net earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.02
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.68
)
Diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.68
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
119,748
116,717
118,789
115,408
Diluted
123,853
116,717
118,789
115,408
_______________
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Cost of revenue
$
3,191
$
2,705
$
12,677
$
11,247
Sales and marketing
15,210
14,700
62,727
61,322
Research and development
12,261
9,354
47,656
37,225
General and administrative
10,052
9,756
40,455
35,533
Total stock-based compensation
$
40,714
$
36,515
$
163,515
$
145,327
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
328,647
$
237,132
Short-term investments
248,547
236,840
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $525 and $470 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
258,734
220,060
Deferred commissions
51,791
49,559
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
53,026
61,882
Total current assets
940,745
805,473
Property and equipment, net
39,265
45,436
Deferred commissions (net of current portion)
67,914
72,394
Operating lease right-of-use assets
45,139
34,835
Acquired intangible assets, net
94,461
107,017
Goodwill
541,292
518,539
Other assets
13,303
23,177
Total assets
$
1,742,119
$
1,606,871
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
19,981
$
16,941
Accrued compensation
55,784
66,492
Deferred revenue
650,372
580,779
Operating lease liabilities
6,801
5,971
Other current liabilities
5,154
5,655
Total current liabilities
738,092
675,838
Deferred revenue (net of current portion)
182,815
169,718
Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion)
356,705
359,281
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)
56,224
48,058
Other liabilities
8,329
7,632
Total liabilities
1,342,165
1,260,527
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized, 122,371 and 117,504 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
1,224
1,175
Additional paid-in capital
1,374,659
1,185,100
Treasury stock (at cost: 2,673 and 356 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
(114,911
)
(14,934
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
318
38
Accumulated deficit
(861,336
)
(825,035
)
Total stockholders’ equity
399,954
346,344
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,742,119
$
1,606,871
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(36,301
)
$
(78,284
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
33,209
27,108
Stock-based compensation
163,515
145,327
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments
(7,595
)
(8,323
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,353
1,267
(Gain) loss on other investments
(1,452
)
5,617
Restructuring
4,528
—
Other
6,507
2,179
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(38,730
)
(30,042
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
26,170
1,689
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation
(8,257
)
7,071
Deferred revenue
82,581
81,755
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
(8,052
)
(5,509
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
217,476
149,855
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,247
)
(1,704
)
Capitalized software development costs
(6,451
)
(7,052
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(287,797
)
(278,209
)
Sales and maturities of short-term investments
283,964
317,651
Proceeds from other investments
3,512
—
Purchases of other investments
(1,250
)
—
Business combinations, net of cash acquired
(29,162
)
(243,301
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(41,431
)
(212,615
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on term loan
(3,750
)
(3,750
)
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan
16,262
16,224
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
8,064
3,501
Purchase of treasury stock
(99,977
)
(14,934
)
Other financing activities
—
210
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(79,401
)
1,251
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,129
)
(2,225
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
91,515
(63,734
)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
237,132
300,866
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
$
328,647
$
237,132
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
Revenue
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Subscription revenue
$
215,932
$
193,880
$
824,659
$
725,013
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue
11,833
12,194
47,774
48,729
Professional services and other revenue
7,966
7,232
27,588
24,968
Revenue
(1)
$
235,731
$
213,306
$
900,021
$
798,710
_______________
(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 96% of revenue, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 95% of revenue in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.
Calculated Current Billings
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$
235,731
$
213,306
$
900,021
$
798,710
Deferred revenue (current), end of period
650,372
580,779
650,372
580,779
Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period
(1)
(583,940
)
(522,449
)
(580,887
)
(506,192
)
Calculated current billings
$
302,163
$
271,636
$
969,506
$
873,297
_______________
(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes $4.1 million, $0.1 million and $4.1 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.
Remaining Performance Obligations
At December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
Remaining performance obligations, short-term
$
660,647
$
595,053
Remaining performance obligations, long-term
206,879
179,955
Remaining performance obligations
$
867,526
$
775,008
Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
81,119
$
38,505
$
217,476
$
149,855
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,323
)
(405
)
(4,247
)
(1,704
)
Capitalized software development costs
(521
)
(2,345
)
(6,451
)
(7,052
)
Free cash flow
78,275
35,755
206,778
141,099
Cash paid for interest and other financing costs
7,472
7,537
30,977
34,323
Unlevered free cash flow
$
85,747
$
43,292
$
237,755
$
175,422
Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Employee stock purchase plan activity
$
5,267
$
3,584
$
(1,016
)
$
1,077
Acquisition-related expenses
(170
)
(8,506
)
(1,496
)
(9,336
)
Restructuring
—
—
(5,911
)
—
Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer
(1)
(1,232
)
—
(1,232
)
—
________________
(1) The tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer includes $0.3 million of interest that is included in cash paid for interest and other financing costs.
Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income (loss) from operations
$
12,975
$
(14,346
)
$
(6,856
)
$
(52,160
)
Stock-based compensation
40,714
36,515
163,515
145,327
Acquisition-related expenses
648
4,744
1,932
9,472
Restructuring
—
4,499
6,070
4,499
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,014
4,651
19,457
13,859
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
59,351
$
36,063
$
184,118
$
120,997
Operating margin
6
%
(7)
%
(1)
%
(7)
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
25
%
17
%
20
%
15
%
Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
1,868
$
(21,648
)
$
(36,301
)
$
(78,284
)
Stock-based compensation
40,714
36,515
163,515
145,327
Tax impact of stock-based compensation
(1)
1,219
971
2,845
2,017
Acquisition-related expenses
(2)
648
4,744
1,932
9,472
Restructuring
(2)
—
4,499
6,070
4,499
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(3)
5,014
4,651
19,457
13,859
Tax impact of acquisitions
(31
)
426
(161
)
265
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer
(4)
1,232
—
1,232
—
Non-GAAP net income
$
50,664
$
30,158
$
158,589
$
97,155
Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.02
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.31
)
$
(0.68
)
Stock-based compensation
0.33
0.31
1.38
1.25
Tax impact of stock-based compensation
(1)
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.02
Acquisition-related expenses
(2)
—
0.04
0.02
0.08
Restructuring
(2)
—
0.04
0.05
0.04
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(3)
0.04
0.04
0.16
0.11
Tax impact of acquisitions
—
—
—
—
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer
(4)
0.01
—
0.01
—
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share
(5)
—
—
(0.05
)
(0.02
)
Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
$
0.41
$
0.25
$
1.29
$
0.80
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, diluted
123,853
116,717
118,789
115,408
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
123,853
122,023
123,370
120,714
________________
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges are not material.
(3) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.
(4) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is additional tax incurred related to the 2021 internal restructuring of Indegy.
(5) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares, when applicable.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross profit
$
184,292
$
164,503
$
700,353
$
615,133
Stock-based compensation
3,191
2,705
12,677
11,247
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,014
4,651
19,457
13,859
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
192,497
$
171,859
$
732,487
$
640,239
Gross margin
78
%
77
%
78
%
77
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
82
%
81
%
81
%
80
%
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sales and marketing expense
$
95,348
$
103,700
$
395,385
$
393,450
Less: Stock-based compensation
15,210
14,700
62,727
61,322
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
512
52
512
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
80,138
$
88,488
$
332,606
$
331,616
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue
34
%
41
%
37
%
42
%
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Research and development expense
$
44,728
$
40,083
$
181,624
$
153,163
Less: Stock-based compensation
12,261
9,354
47,656
37,225
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
2,880
(20
)
2,880
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
32,467
$
27,849
$
133,988
$
113,058
Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue
14
%
13
%
15
%
14
%
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
General and administrative expense
$
31,241
$
30,567
$
124,130
$
116,181
Less: Stock-based compensation
10,052
9,756
40,455
35,533
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
648
1,352
1,900
6,080
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
20,541
$
19,459
$
81,775
$
74,568
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue
9
%
9
%
9
%
9
%
The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.
Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations
Three Months Ending
March 31, 2025
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Forecasted (loss) income from operations
$
(18.0
)
$
(16.0
)
$
3.0
$
13.0
Forecasted stock-based compensation
55.0
55.0
190.0
190.0
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
5.0
5.0
20.0
20.0
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations
$
42.0
$
44.0
$
213.0
$
223.0
Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ending
March 31, 2025
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
(in millions, except per share data)
Low
High
Low
High
Forecasted net loss
(1)
$
(26.0
)
$
(24.0
)
$
(26.0
)
$
(16.0
)
Forecasted stock-based compensation
55.0
55.0
190.0
190.0
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
1.0
1.0
5.0
5.0
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
5.0
5.0
20.0
20.0
Forecasted non-GAAP net income
$
35.0
$
37.0
$
189.0
$
199.0
Forecasted net loss per share, diluted
(1)
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.21
)
$
(0.13
)
Forecasted stock-based compensation
0.46
0.46
1.57
1.57
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.04
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.04
0.04
0.16
0.16
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share
(2)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
$
0.28
$
0.30
$
1.52
$
1.60
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted
120.5
120.5
121.0
121.0
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
124.0
124.0
124.5
124.5
________________
(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $4.6 million and $18.4 million in the three months ending March 31, 2025 and year ending December 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.
Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
(in millions)
Low
High
Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities
$
278.0
$
288.0
Forecasted purchases of property and equipment
(17.0
)
(17.0
)
Forecasted capitalized software development costs
(3.0
)
(3.0
)
Forecasted free cash flow
258.0
268.0
Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs
27.0
27.0
Forecasted unlevered free cash flow
$
285.0
$
295.0
