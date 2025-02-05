Tenable Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth of 11% and 13% Respectively

Tenable Holdings reported Q4 revenue of $235.7 million, and full-year revenue of $900 million, reflecting strong year-over-year growth.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a quarterly revenue of $235.7 million, up 11% year-over-year, and full-year revenue of $900.0 million, reflecting a 13% increase from the previous year. For the fourth quarter, calculated current billings also rose by 11% year-over-year to $302.2 million, with full-year calculated billings reaching $969.5 million. The company achieved a positive net cash provided by operating activities of $217.5 million for the year, and unlevered free cash flow amounted to $237.8 million. Notably, Tenable experienced strong customer demand, particularly for its cloud and Tenable One solutions, which contributed to substantial growth in large deals. Despite a GAAP net loss for the year, non-GAAP metrics showed significant improvement, with a non-GAAP net income of $158.6 million for the year. The company also announced an upcoming acquisition of Vulcan Cyber Ltd. and launched its Tenable Patch Management solution. Looking ahead, Tenable expects to generate revenue between $971 million and $981 million for 2025.

Fourth quarter revenue increased to $235.7 million, an 11% rise year-over-year.

Both full year revenue and calculated current billings reached new milestones of $900.0 million and $969.5 million respectively, reflecting a 13% and 11% year-over-year increase.

Significant improvement in GAAP net income, reporting $1.9 million compared to a loss of $21.6 million in the previous year, showing strong operational recovery.

Reported full year unlevered free cash flow of $237.8 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year, indicating robust cash generation capabilities.

Despite an increase in revenue and cash flow, the company still reported a net loss of $36.3 million for the full year, indicating ongoing profitability challenges.

The full-year GAAP loss from operations of $6.9 million contrasts with the prior year’s loss, reflecting issues with operational efficiency.

The upcoming acquisition of Vulcan Cyber might introduce uncertainties and risks that could impact financial performance and strategic direction.

What were Tenable's fourth quarter revenue figures?

Tenable reported fourth quarter revenue of $235.7 million, marking an 11% increase year-over-year.

How much did calculated current billings increase for the full year?

Calculated current billings for the full year reached $969.5 million, up 11% compared to the previous year.

What was Tenable's net cash provided by operating activities for 2024?

The company generated $217.5 million net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024.

How many new enterprise platform customers did Tenable add recently?

Tenable added 485 new enterprise platform customers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

What is Tenable's financial outlook for the first quarter of 2025?

Tenable expects revenue between $232.0 million and $234.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Fourth quarter revenue of $235.7 million, up 11% year-over-year; full year revenue of $900.0 million, up 13% year-over-year.



Fourth quarter calculated current billings of $302.2 million, up 11% year-over-year; full year calculated current billings of $969.5 million, up 11% year-over-year.



Full year net cash provided by operating activities of $217.5 million; full year unlevered free cash flow of $237.8 million.











COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“We are very pleased with the results for the quarter as we delivered better-than-expected CCB, revenue, operating income, EPS and unlevered free cash flow,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO and CFO of Tenable. “Our outperformance was driven by strong traction in cloud and Tenable One as customers look to secure cloud and get a holistic view of their environment.”





“We continue to drive incredible value for our customers resulting in a strong quarter for six-figure additions, many of which were Tenable One deals,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO and COO of Tenable. “We are winning marquee, large deals with our exposure management products and are laser focused on continuing to deliver on our customer-driven roadmap.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue was $235.7 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.



Calculated current billings was $302.2 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.



GAAP income from operations was $13.0 million, compared to a loss of $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP income from operations was $59.4 million, compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income was $1.9 million, compared to a loss of $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02, compared to a loss per share of $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $50.7 million, compared to $30.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.41, compared to $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $81.1 million, compared to $38.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Unlevered free cash flow was $85.7 million, compared to $43.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Repurchased 1.2 million shares of our common stock for $50.0 million.













Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights









Revenue was $900.0 million, a 13% increase year-over-year.



Calculated current billings was $969.5 million, an 11% increase year-over-year.



GAAP loss from operations was $6.9 million, compared to $52.2 million in 2023.



Non-GAAP income from operations was $184.1 million, compared to $121.0 million in 2023.



GAAP net loss was $36.3 million, compared to $78.3 million in 2023.



GAAP net loss per share was $0.31, compared to $0.68 in 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $158.6 million, compared to $97.2 million in 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.29, compared to $0.80 in 2023.



Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $577.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $474.0 million at December 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $217.5 million, compared to $149.9 million in 2023.



Unlevered free cash flow was $237.8 million, compared to $175.4 million in 2023.



Repurchased 2.3 million shares of our common stock for $100.0 million.









Recent Business Highlights









Added 485 new enterprise platform customers and 135 net new six-figure customers.



Announced our intent to acquire exposure management company Vulcan Cyber Ltd., whose capabilities will augment our industry-leading Exposure Management platform, adding enhanced visibility, extended third-party data flows, superior risk prioritization, and optimized remediation.



Launched Tenable Patch Management, an autonomous patch management solution built to quickly and effectively close vulnerability exposures.



Integrated Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence into Tenable Security Center and enhanced the solution’s risk prioritization and web application scanning features to streamline vulnerability analysis and response.



Published the 2024 Tenable Cloud Risk Report examining the critical risks at play in modern cloud environments. The report reflects findings by the Tenable Cloud Research team based on telemetry from millions of cloud resources across multiple public cloud repositories.













Financial Outlook







Our financial outlook excludes the impact of the potential acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, which we expect to close shortly.





For the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect:







Revenue in the range of $232.0 million to $234.0 million.



Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $42.0 million to $44.0 million.



Non-GAAP net income in the range of $35.0 million to $37.0 million, assuming interest income of $5.2 million, interest expense of $7.0 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.6 million.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.28 to $0.30.



124.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.











For the year ending December 31, 2025, we currently expect:







Calculated current billings in the range of $1.040 billion to $1.055 billion.



Revenue in the range of $971.0 million to $981.0 million.



Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $213.0 million to $223.0 million.



Non-GAAP net income in the range of $189.0 million to $199.0 million, assuming interest income of $21.0 million, interest expense of $28.3 million and a provision for income taxes of $13.4 million.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.52 to $1.60.



124.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $285.0 million to $295.0 million.













Conference Call Information







Tenable will host a conference call today, February 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at



https://investors.tenable.com



. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.







About Tenable







Tenable



®



is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at



tenable.com



.







Contact Information









Investor Relations









investors@tenable.com









Media Relations









tenablepr@tenable.com









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our platform's ability to help protect enterprises from security exposure and streamline vulnerability analysis and response,





business





strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,





2023





, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30,





2024





and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.





Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.







Calculated Current Billings:



We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.







Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow:



We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.







Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin:



We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.







Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:



We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.







Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin:



We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.







Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:



We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.











TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)









2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue





$





235,731













$





213,306













$





900,021













$





798,710













Cost of revenue



(1)











51,439

















48,803

















199,668

















183,577













Gross profit









184,292

















164,503

















700,353

















615,133













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing



(1)











95,348

















103,700

















395,385

















393,450













Research and development



(1)











44,728

















40,083

















181,624

















153,163













General and administrative



(1)











31,241

















30,567

















124,130

















116,181













Restructuring









—

















4,499

















6,070

















4,499













Total operating expenses









171,317

















178,849

















707,209

















667,293













Income (loss) from operations









12,975

















(14,346





)













(6,856





)













(52,160





)









Interest income









5,738

















5,377

















23,325

















24,700













Interest expense









(7,587





)













(8,131





)













(31,920





)













(31,339





)









Other expense, net









(2,577





)













(609





)













(3,435





)













(8,602





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









8,549

















(17,709





)













(18,886





)













(67,401





)









Provision for income taxes









6,681

















3,939

















17,415

















10,883













Net income (loss)





$





1,868













$





(21,648





)









$





(36,301





)









$





(78,284





)













































Net earnings (loss) per share:





































Basic





$





0.02













$





(0.19





)









$





(0.31





)









$





(0.68





)









Diluted





$





0.02













$





(0.19





)









$





(0.31





)









$





(0.68





)













































Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share:





































Basic









119,748

















116,717

















118,789

















115,408













Diluted









123,853

















116,717

















118,789

















115,408

















































































_______________







(1)



Includes stock-based compensation as follows:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Cost of revenue





$





3,191









$





2,705









$





12,677









$





11,247









Sales and marketing









15,210













14,700













62,727













61,322









Research and development









12,261













9,354













47,656













37,225









General and administrative









10,052













9,756













40,455













35,533









Total stock-based compensation





$





40,714









$





36,515









$





163,515









$





145,327











































































TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)

























December 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)













2024





















2023

















Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





328,647













$





237,132













Short-term investments









248,547

















236,840













Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $525 and $470 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









258,734

















220,060













Deferred commissions









51,791

















49,559













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









53,026

















61,882













Total current assets









940,745

















805,473













Property and equipment, net









39,265

















45,436













Deferred commissions (net of current portion)









67,914

















72,394













Operating lease right-of-use assets









45,139

















34,835













Acquired intangible assets, net









94,461

















107,017













Goodwill









541,292

















518,539













Other assets









13,303

















23,177













Total assets





$





1,742,119













$





1,606,871



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





19,981













$





16,941













Accrued compensation









55,784

















66,492













Deferred revenue









650,372

















580,779













Operating lease liabilities









6,801

















5,971













Other current liabilities









5,154

















5,655













Total current liabilities









738,092

















675,838













Deferred revenue (net of current portion)









182,815

















169,718













Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion)









356,705

















359,281













Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)









56,224

















48,058













Other liabilities









8,329

















7,632













Total liabilities









1,342,165

















1,260,527













Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized, 122,371 and 117,504 shares issued at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









1,224

















1,175













Additional paid-in capital









1,374,659

















1,185,100













Treasury stock (at cost: 2,673 and 356 shares at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)









(114,911





)













(14,934





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









318

















38













Accumulated deficit









(861,336





)













(825,035





)









Total stockholders’ equity









399,954

















346,344













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





1,742,119













$





1,606,871































































TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)

























Year Ended December 31,













(in thousands)













2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$





(36,301





)









$





(78,284





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









33,209

















27,108













Stock-based compensation









163,515

















145,327













Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments









(7,595





)













(8,323





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









1,353

















1,267













(Gain) loss on other investments









(1,452





)













5,617













Restructuring









4,528

















—













Other









6,507

















2,179













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(38,730





)













(30,042





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









26,170

















1,689













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation









(8,257





)













7,071













Deferred revenue









82,581

















81,755













Other current and noncurrent liabilities









(8,052





)













(5,509





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









217,476

















149,855



































Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment









(4,247





)













(1,704





)









Capitalized software development costs









(6,451





)













(7,052





)









Purchases of short-term investments









(287,797





)













(278,209





)









Sales and maturities of short-term investments









283,964

















317,651













Proceeds from other investments









3,512

















—













Purchases of other investments









(1,250





)













—













Business combinations, net of cash acquired









(29,162





)













(243,301





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(41,431





)













(212,615





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Payments on term loan









(3,750





)













(3,750





)









Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan









16,262

















16,224













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options









8,064

















3,501













Purchase of treasury stock









(99,977





)













(14,934





)









Other financing activities









—

















210













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(79,401





)













1,251













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(5,129





)













(2,225





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









91,515

















(63,734





)









Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year









237,132

















300,866















Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year







$





328,647













$





237,132































































TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.









REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(unaudited)





















Revenue









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Subscription revenue





$





215,932









$





193,880









$





824,659









$





725,013









Perpetual license and maintenance revenue









11,833













12,194













47,774













48,729









Professional services and other revenue









7,966













7,232













27,588













24,968









Revenue



(1)







$





235,731









$





213,306









$





900,021









$





798,710





























































_______________





(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 96% of revenue, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 95% of revenue in the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.



















Calculated Current Billings









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue





$





235,731













$





213,306













$





900,021













$





798,710













Deferred revenue (current), end of period









650,372

















580,779

















650,372

















580,779













Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period



(1)











(583,940





)













(522,449





)













(580,887





)













(506,192





)









Calculated current billings





$





302,163













$





271,636













$





969,506













$





873,297

















































































_______________





(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 includes $4.1 million, $0.1 million and $4.1 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.



















Remaining Performance Obligations









At December 31,













(in thousands)













2024

















2023











Remaining performance obligations, short-term





$





660,647









$





595,053









Remaining performance obligations, long-term









206,879













179,955









Remaining performance obligations





$





867,526









$





775,008



















































Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$





81,119













$





38,505













$





217,476













$





149,855













Purchases of property and equipment









(2,323





)













(405





)













(4,247





)













(1,704





)









Capitalized software development costs









(521





)













(2,345





)













(6,451





)













(7,052





)









Free cash flow









78,275

















35,755

















206,778

















141,099













Cash paid for interest and other financing costs









7,472

















7,537

















30,977

















34,323













Unlevered free cash flow





$





85,747













$





43,292













$





237,755













$





175,422

















































































Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:















Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Employee stock purchase plan activity





$





5,267













$





3,584













$





(1,016





)









$





1,077













Acquisition-related expenses









(170





)













(8,506





)













(1,496





)













(9,336





)









Restructuring









—

















—

















(5,911





)













—













Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer



(1)











(1,232





)













—

















(1,232





)













—

















































































________________





(1) The tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer includes $0.3 million of interest that is included in cash paid for interest and other financing costs.











Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Income (loss) from operations





$





12,975













$





(14,346





)









$





(6,856





)









$





(52,160





)









Stock-based compensation









40,714

















36,515

















163,515

















145,327













Acquisition-related expenses









648

















4,744

















1,932

















9,472













Restructuring









—

















4,499

















6,070

















4,499













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









5,014

















4,651

















19,457

















13,859













Non-GAAP income from operations





$





59,351













$





36,063













$





184,118













$





120,997













Operating margin









6





%













(7)





%













(1)





%













(7)





%









Non-GAAP operating margin









25





%













17





%













20





%













15





%



























































































Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Net income (loss)





$





1,868













$





(21,648





)









$





(36,301





)









$





(78,284





)









Stock-based compensation









40,714

















36,515

















163,515

















145,327













Tax impact of stock-based compensation



(1)











1,219

















971

















2,845

















2,017













Acquisition-related expenses



(2)











648

















4,744

















1,932

















9,472













Restructuring



(2)











—

















4,499

















6,070

















4,499













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(3)











5,014

















4,651

















19,457

















13,859













Tax impact of acquisitions









(31





)













426

















(161





)













265













Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer



(4)











1,232

















—

















1,232

















—













Non-GAAP net income





$





50,664













$





30,158













$





158,589













$





97,155

















































Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted





$





0.02













$





(0.19





)









$





(0.31





)









$





(0.68





)









Stock-based compensation









0.33

















0.31

















1.38

















1.25













Tax impact of stock-based compensation



(1)











0.01

















0.01

















0.03

















0.02













Acquisition-related expenses



(2)











—

















0.04

















0.02

















0.08













Restructuring



(2)











—

















0.04

















0.05

















0.04













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(3)











0.04

















0.04

















0.16

















0.11













Tax impact of acquisitions









—

















—

















—

















—













Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer



(4)











0.01

















—

















0.01

















—













Adjustment to diluted earnings per share



(5)











—

















—

















(0.05





)













(0.02





)









Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted





$





0.41













$





0.25













$





1.29













$





0.80

















































Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, diluted









123,853

















116,717

















118,789

















115,408

















































Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted









123,853

















122,023

















123,370

















120,714

















































































________________





(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.





(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges are not material.





(3) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.





(4) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is additional tax incurred related to the 2021 internal restructuring of Indegy.





(5) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares, when applicable.



















Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Gross profit





$





184,292













$





164,503













$





700,353













$





615,133













Stock-based compensation









3,191

















2,705

















12,677

















11,247













Amortization of acquired intangible assets









5,014

















4,651

















19,457

















13,859













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





192,497













$





171,859













$





732,487













$





640,239













Gross margin









78





%













77





%













78





%













77





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









82





%













81





%













81





%













80





%



























































































Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Sales and marketing expense





$





95,348













$





103,700













$





395,385













$





393,450













Less: Stock-based compensation









15,210

















14,700

















62,727

















61,322













Less: Acquisition-related expenses









—

















512

















52

















512













Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense





$





80,138













$





88,488













$





332,606













$





331,616















Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue











34





%













41





%













37





%













42





%



























































































Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Research and development expense





$





44,728













$





40,083













$





181,624













$





153,163













Less: Stock-based compensation









12,261

















9,354

















47,656

















37,225













Less: Acquisition-related expenses









—

















2,880

















(20





)













2,880













Non-GAAP research and development expense





$





32,467













$





27,849













$





133,988













$





113,058















Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue











14





%













13





%













15





%













14





%



























































































Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense









Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,













(dollars in thousands)













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















General and administrative expense





$





31,241













$





30,567













$





124,130













$





116,181













Less: Stock-based compensation









10,052

















9,756

















40,455

















35,533













Less: Acquisition-related expenses









648

















1,352

















1,900

















6,080













Non-GAAP general and administrative expense





$





20,541













$





19,459













$





81,775













$





74,568















Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue











9





%













9





%













9





%













9





%













































































The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.



















Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations









Three Months Ending









March 31, 2025













Year Ending









December 31, 2025













(in millions)









Low













High













Low













High











Forecasted (loss) income from operations





$





(18.0





)









$





(16.0





)









$





3.0













$





13.0













Forecasted stock-based compensation









55.0





















55.0





















190.0

















190.0













Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets









5.0

















5.0

















20.0

















20.0













Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations





$





42.0













$





44.0













$





213.0









$





223.0



















































































Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share









Three Months Ending









March 31, 2025













Year Ending









December 31, 2025













(in millions, except per share data)









Low













High













Low













High











Forecasted net loss



(1)







$





(26.0





)









$





(24.0





)









$





(26.0





)









$





(16.0





)









Forecasted stock-based compensation









55.0





















55.0





















190.0





















190.0

















Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation









1.0

















1.0

















5.0





















5.0

















Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets









5.0

















5.0

















20.0

















20.0

















Forecasted non-GAAP net income





$





35.0













$





37.0













$





189.0













$





199.0

















































Forecasted net loss per share, diluted



(1)







$





(0.22





)









$





(0.20





)









$





(0.21





)









$





(0.13





)









Forecasted stock-based compensation









0.46





















0.46





















1.57





















1.57

















Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation









0.01

















0.01

















0.04

















0.04













Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets









0.04

















0.04

















0.16





















0.16

















Adjustment to diluted earnings per share



(2)











(0.01





)













(0.01





)













(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted





$





0.28













$





0.30













$





1.52













$





1.60

















































Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted









120.5

















120.5

















121.0

















121.0













Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted









124.0

















124.0

















124.5

















124.5

















































































________________





(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $4.6 million and $18.4 million in the three months ending March 31, 2025 and year ending December 31, 2025, respectively.





(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.



















Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow









Year Ending









December 31, 2025













(in millions)









Low













High











Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities





$





278.0

















$





288.0

















Forecasted purchases of property and equipment









(17.0





)













(17.0





)









Forecasted capitalized software development costs









(3.0





)













(3.0





)









Forecasted free cash flow









258.0

















268.0

















Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs









27.0





















27.0

















Forecasted unlevered free cash flow





$





285.0













$





295.0















































