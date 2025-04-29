TENABLE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $TENB Reports Quarterly Earnings

TENABLE HOLDINGS ($TENB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $239,140,000, beating estimates of $238,415,289 by $724,711.

TENABLE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

TENABLE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-CEO,Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 28,879 shares for an estimated $1,143,317 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-CEO,Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,546 shares for an estimated $1,016,100 .

. AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,874 shares for an estimated $667,666 .

. LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500

RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162

TENABLE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of TENABLE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TENABLE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TENB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

TENABLE HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $47.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 03/18/2025

