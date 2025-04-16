Tenable Announces Appointment of Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as Co-CEOs

Tenable appoints Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as permanent co-CEOs, reflecting confidence in their leadership and strategic direction.

Tenable, an exposure management company, has appointed Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as permanent co-Chief Executive Officers following a thorough search process. The Board of Directors believes they are well-equipped to advance the company's goals based on their successful interim leadership, which led to operational growth and strong product adoption. Vintz, who has been CFO since 2014, will oversee key areas such as product and cybersecurity, while Thurmond, the COO since 2020, will manage sales and marketing among other functions. The Board plans to appoint them to the Board immediately after the upcoming annual shareholder meeting. Both leaders expressed their commitment to continuing Tenable's mission to reduce cyber risk for customers and enhancing the company's market position. Chairman Art Coviello highlighted their effective leadership and strong results, contributing to Tenable's recent successes, including the acquisition of Vulcan Cyber.

The Board of Directors has appointed Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as permanent co-CEOs, demonstrating strong governance and confidence in leadership continuity.

Under their interim leadership, Tenable expanded its customer footprint and saw strong adoption of key products, indicating positive business momentum.

The strategic acquisition of Vulcan Cyber signals Tenable's commitment to advancing its product roadmap and innovation in exposure management.

The appointment of Vintz and Thurmond to the Board following the annual shareholder meeting enhances leadership alignment and strategic oversight.

Appointment of co-CEOs may indicate uncertainty in leadership direction and vision for the company, raising concerns about the effectiveness of a dual leadership structure.

Continuation of the CFO search suggests potential instability in the financial leadership, which could affect investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements contain significant disclaimers about risks and uncertainties, indicating potential challenges ahead that could impact financial performance and strategic goals.

Who has been appointed as Tenable's co-CEOs?

Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond have been appointed as Tenable's co-Chief Executive Officers.

What roles will Vintz and Thurmond oversee as co-CEOs?

Vintz will manage product and cybersecurity, while Thurmond will oversee sales and customer success.

When is Tenable's annual shareholder meeting?

The annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for May 14, 2025.

What significant acquisition did Tenable complete recently?

Tenable completed the acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, enhancing its product offerings.

How long has Steve Vintz been with Tenable?

Steve Vintz has been with Tenable since 2014, serving as Chief Financial Officer before becoming co-CEO.

COLUMBIA, Md., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Tenable



®







, the exposure management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Steve Vintz and Mark Thurmond as co-Chief Executive Officers on a permanent basis. Following an extensive search process that considered both internal and external candidates, the Board concluded that Vintz and Thurmond are best positioned to move the company forward. The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in the strength of their leadership following a successful interim period during which they drove significant operational and strategic momentum. The Board also intends to appoint Vintz and Thurmond to the Board immediately following the company’s annual shareholder meeting to be held on May 14, 2025.





Vintz, Tenable’s Chief Financial Officer since 2014, and Thurmond, who has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2020, bring deep industry and operational experience. Under the co-CEO structure, Vintz will oversee product, cyber security, corporate development and all general and administrative functions, while Thurmond will oversee GTM functions including sales, professional services, technical support, marketing, and customer success. Together, they will continue to guide the company’s mission to help organizations understand and reduce cyber risk across their modern attack surfaces.





“Mark and Steve have demonstrated exceptional leadership and alignment during their time as interim co-CEOs,” said Art Coviello, Chairman of the Tenable Board of Directors. “Their collaborative leadership style, deep industry knowledge, and customer-first mindset have already created strong results. We are confident in their ability to continue driving innovation and long-term value for all stakeholders.”





Under their interim leadership, Tenable has expanded its customer footprint, with strong adoption of the Tenable One Exposure Management platform and growing momentum behind Tenable Cloud Security. They also completed the strategic acquisition of Vulcan Cyber, advancing Tenable’s product roadmap with the expected launch of a significantly expanded version of Tenable One that we believe will be the most comprehensive exposure management platform on the market.





“We are honored to lead Tenable as co-CEOs and energized by the opportunity ahead,” said Vintz and Thurmond in a joint statement. “We have tremendous belief in Tenable’s mission, team and market position, and we’re excited to build on our momentum to deliver meaningful outcomes for our customers, employees and shareholders.”





Coviello, a respected cybersecurity leader, will remain Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Steve Vintz will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer, while the company conducts a CFO search.







About Tenable







Tenable



®



is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered





exposure management platform





radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at





tenable.com





.







Media Contact:







Tenable









tenablepr@tenable.com











Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the effects of appointing the co-CEOs, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as well as other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.





