Tenable to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2025

Tenable will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Tenable, an exposure management company, announced it will release its second quarter financial results for 2025 on July 30, 2025, after the U.S. market closes. The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results, with a live webcast available on its Investor Relations website and dial-in options for participants. Tenable focuses on cybersecurity, using an AI-powered platform to manage exposure and protect organizations from security threats across various environments, serving around 44,000 customers globally. An archived replay of the call will be made available after the event.

Potential Positives

Tenable will disclose its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and insight into the company’s performance.

The upcoming conference call on July 30, 2025, offers an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership.

The mention of Tenable's AI-powered exposure management platform highlights the company's innovation and commitment to enhancing cybersecurity solutions.

Tenable's service to approximately 44,000 customers underscores its significant market presence and growth in the cybersecurity sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any forward guidance on expected financial performance could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in future growth.



Announcement does not mention any new products or initiatives, which may suggest stagnation in innovation.



Emphasis on cybersecurity gaps could raise concerns regarding the company's current security posture and its exposure to risks.

FAQ

When will Tenable release its financial results?

Tenable will release its financial results for the second quarter on July 30, 2025, after U.S. market close.

What time is Tenable's financial conference call?

The conference call to discuss financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET on July 30, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website.

What is Tenable's core business focus?

Tenable focuses on exposing and closing cybersecurity gaps to protect organizations from security risks.

How can I access the archived replay of the call?

An archived replay of the conference call will be available following the live event on Tenable's website.

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,323 shares for an estimated $1,063,803 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,869 shares for an estimated $865,374 .

. LINDA KAY ZECHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $92,500

BARRON ANSCHUTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,900 shares for an estimated $61,069.

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TENB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TENB in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

$TENB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TENB recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $TENB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Roger Boyd from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Rudy Kessinger from DA Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $35.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025

