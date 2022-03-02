Ten-yr JGB yields hit 5-week low amid Russian sanction concerns

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to a five-week low, as demand for safe-haven debt rose amid increasing concerns about the impact of sanctions by Western nations against Russia.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell four basis points to 0.135%, its lowest level since Jan. 26.

Global sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine have prompted a string of major companies to announce suspensions to or exits from their businesses in the country.MKTS/GLOB

Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields dropped to eight-week lows as Russia's attack on Ukraine accelerated. US/

Yields on longer-ended notes also fell, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC falling four basis points to 0.620%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to 0.865%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell four basis points to 0.900%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC fell 1.5 basis points to minus 0.050% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell three basis points to minus 0.025%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.53 point to 151.12, with a trading volume of 20,107 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

