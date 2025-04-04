Ten-Year Yield Tumbles To Six-Month Closing Low

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing in the previous session, treasuries showed another notable move to the upside during trading on Friday.

Bond prices gave back ground after an early surge but remained firmly in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 7.0 basis points to 3.985 percent after hitting a low of 3.886 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 14.1 basis point plunge seen on Thursday, tumbling to its lowest closing level in six months.

Treasuries continued to benefit from their appeal as a safe haven amid ongoing concerns about a global trade war after China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods in reaction to President Donald Trump's new levies.

China's finance ministry announced a 34 percent tariff will be imposed on all imported goods originating from the U.S. beginning on April 10th.

The new tariff matches the "reciprocal tariff" Trump plans to impose on China, although the country will face a 54 percent effective rate when the new levies are combined with existing duties.

The ministry called Trump's tariff plan a "typical unilateral bullying practice" that is "inconsistent with international trade rules."

"China urges the United States to immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and resolve trade differences through consultation in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner," the ministry said, according to a Google translation.

Responding to the news in a post on Truth Social, Trump argued China "played it wrong" and "panicked," calling the move "the one thing they cannot afford to do."

Canada and the European Union are also purportedly preparing countermeasures, leading to concerns about a trade war that could fuel inflation and damage the global economy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks at a business journalist conference that it will very difficult to assess the likely economic effects of the higher tariffs until there is greater certainty about the details.

However, Powell said it is becoming clear that the tariff increases will be significantly larger than expected and the same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth.

Citing the highly uncertain outlook due in part to Trump's new tariffs, Powell indicated the central bank will wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a typically closely watched Labor Department report showing employment in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the month of March.

Developments on tariff front may impact trading early next week, while reports on consumer and producer price inflation and consumer sentiment and inflation expectations are likely to attract attention later in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.