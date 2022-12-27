Ten-Year Yield Jumps To Highest Closing Level In Over A Month

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Bond prices came under pressure in early trading and saw further downside as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 10.9 basis points to 3.860 percent.

With the substantial increase on the day, the ten-year yield ended the session at its highest closing level in well over a month.

The weakness among treasuries came following news that China plans to ease Covid travel restrictions in the coming weeks, reducing the safe have appeal of bonds.

China said it would drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals beginning January 8 in a major step towards reopening its borders and marking another shift from its so-called zero-Covid policy.

Trading activity was relatively subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks following the holiday.

A lighteconomic calendaralso kept traders on the sidelines, although reports on pending home sales, weekly jobless claims and Chicago-area business activity may attract attention later this week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.