Markets

Ten-Year Yield Closes Below 4.0% For The First Time Since Early April

October 16, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction early in the session on Thursday but showed a notable move to the upside over the course of the trading day.

Bond prices climbed firmly into positive territory in late-morning and early-afternoon trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 7.0 basis points to 3.976 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield closed below 4.0 percent for the first time since early April and ended the day at its lowest closing level in a year.

The strength that materialized among treasuries came as stocks on Wall Street came under pressure over the course of the session.

The pullback on Wall Street was attributed to the emergence of concerns about bad loans following the recent bankruptcies of two auto industry-related companies First Brands and Tricolor Holdings.

"When you see one cockroach, there are probably more," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said during the financial giant'searnings conference callearlier this week.

Regional banks Zions Bancorp (ZION) and Western Alliance (WAL) have plunged amid concerns about band loans, while Jefferies (JEF), which has some exposure to First Brands, has also tumbled.

Treasuries have also benefitted from the appeal as a safe haven following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data, with a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showing a substantial pullback by its reading on regional manufacturing activity in the month of October.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plummeted to a negative 12.8 in October after spiking to a positive 23.2 in September, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to slump to a positive 10.0.

With the week largely devoid of key U.S. economic data due to ongoing government shutdown, data like the Philly Fed index has attracted increased attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.