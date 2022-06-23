Ten-year Treasury yields fall to lowest level in almost two weeks

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in almost two weeks on Thursday, as data from the euro area stoked worries about a sharp slowdown in the global economy.

S&P Global's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for Germany and France fell by more than expected in June, boosting demand for safe-haven debt.

In early London trade, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.111% US10YT=RR, its lowest level in almost two weeks. That move followed sharp falls in bond yields across the euro area.

Germany's services PMI fell to 52.4 in June from May's final reading of 55.0, though it held above the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction .

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Sujata Rao)

