Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.166 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

The Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.093 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $56 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.

The Treasury is also due to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday.

