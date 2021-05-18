Ten-year JGB yields rise as stocks gain despite negative economic data

Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) rose on Tuesday as a sharp gain in Japanese equities hurt demand for safe-haven fixed income, while inventors weighed data showing Japan's economy shrank more than expected.

* The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.080%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.02 point to 151.4, with a trading volume of 9,474 lots.

* The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC was unchanged at 0.440%.

* The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.655%.

* The two-year and five-year bonds were untraded.

* The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

