Ten-year JGB yields hit 3-week low as Russian forces invade Ukraine

Japan's 10-year government bond yields fell to their three-week low on Thursday, as investors sought safe-haven debt after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on Ukraine's south coast on Thursday, according to officials and media reports.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%, its lowest since Feb. 4. Yields had risen to their highest in six years at 0.23% on Feb. 10.

The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.015%.

Yields on longer-ended notes rose, with the 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rising one basis point to 0.655%. The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.880%.

The 40-year JGBs were not traded and their yield JP40YTN=JBTC remained at 0.905%.

The two-year JGBs were not traded either and their yield JP2YTN=JBTC were at minus 0.030%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.1 point to 150.44, with a trading volume of 19,544 lots.

