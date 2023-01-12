Ten-year JGB yield tops BOJ's new policy ceiling for first time

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government rose above the Bank of Japan's new policy ceiling on Friday, reaching the highest in close to a decade, amid rising speculation the central bank could reduce stimulus as soon as next week.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose 3 basis points to 0.530% as of 0024 GMT, the highest since June 2015.

The BOJ doubled the band that the 10-year yield can move in to 50 basis points either side of zero in a surprise decision last month. The next policy decision is due on Wednesday.

"The market is expecting at the next meeting that they will increase the band for the 10-year again," said Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura.

"I think it's too early for the BOJ to give up. It still has ammunition to defend the 0.5% yield cap."

