Ten-year JGB yield hits highest in nearly four months, tracks U.S. peers

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit its highest in nearly four months, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, while weak demand at a 40-year debt auction weighed on bond prices.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC rose two basis points to 0.070%, its highest since June 9. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.25 point to 151.37, with a trading volume of 24,885 lots.

U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RJR hit a three-month high overnight as investors braced for U.S. tapering. MKTS/GLOBUS/

The Federal Reserve said last week it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

Earlier in the day, a 40-year debt sale received bids worth 2.53 times the amount on offer, a weaker bid-cover-ratio than the 2.72 seen at a previous auction of such bonds.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

