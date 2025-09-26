TEN vs. ESEA: Which Shipping Company is a Stronger Play Now?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TEN and Euroseas Limited ESEA are two well-known names in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Both ESEA and TEN are headquartered in Greece.

Euroseas focuses on the ocean transportation of containers through the ownership and operation of container carrier ship-owning companies. Meanwhile, Tsakos Energy owns a versatile fleet of modern crude, oil and product tankers, as well as LNG and shuttle tankers. The company is one of the largest ice-class tanker operators across the globe.

Given this backdrop, let’s take a closer look at which shipping company currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for ESEA

Euroseas’ ability to secure long-term charter contracts at higher rates has boosted its revenues and profitability. Apart from profitable contracts, the fact that the company is able to maintain a time charter equivalent rate (a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of the company’s vessels) of more than $25,000 per day is praiseworthy. The average daily time charter equivalent rate for 2024 was 26,479.

Euroseas has been expanding its fleet and securing long-term charter contracts, thereby ensuring a stable revenue stream. Earlier this year, Euroseas announced a three-year charter contract extension for M/V Rena P, its intermediate containership. Earlier this month, ESEA announced a one-year charter contract extension for its feeder containership, M/V Jonathan P. The new charter period will commence from Nov. 17 and is anticipated to contribute about $5.65 million of EBITDA over the minimum contracted period. This will increase charter coverage of the ESEA’s fleet to 100% in the remainder of 2025 and about 70% in 2026.

The company also announced the completion of the spin-off of three of its subsidiaries, containing its two older vessels, M/V Aegean Express and M/V Joanna, along with the proceeds from the earlier sale of the vessel M/V Diamantis P, into EuroHoldings Ltd.

ESEA’s shareholder-friendly approach highlights its financial strength. The shipping company’s high dividend yield is a huge positive for income-seeking investors. (Check Euroseas’ dividend history here).

The company is also active on the buyback front. The company stated on the second-quarter 2025 conference call that as of Aug. 13, it repurchased 463,000 shares of its common stock for roughly $10.5 million, since initiating the share repurchase plan of up to $20 million in May 2022.

The Case for TEN

Owing to Tsakos Energy’s crisis-resilient model, it currently has a pro forma fleet of 82 vessels. Fleet utilization increased to 96.9% in the first half of 2025 as a result of more vessels under term contracts and fewer vessels in dry-dockings. TEN’s balance sheet remains healthy, driven by strong cash reserves and a fair market value of the fleet at $3.8 billion against $1.8 billion in debt. The shipping company’s strategy to expand its fleet by divesting from first-generation vessels and ordering new ones, on attractive long-term contracts, is praiseworthy.

However, TEN is being hurt by declining spot rates, mainly due to reduced Chinese oil imports, apart from rising interest expenses associated with new vessel acquisitions. In the first half of 2025, spot contracts experienced a 27% decline, hurting TEN’s revenue stream. The shipping company’s gross revenues declined to $390.4 million in the first half of 2025 from $415.6 million in the first half of 2024. Vessel operating expenses increased 4% in the first six months of 2025 to $102.3 million due to a larger fleet.

TEN, like ESEA, rewards shareholders through dividends, which again is a positive for income-seeking investors. (Check Tsakos Energy’s dividend history here).

ESEA’s Price Performance Better Than TEN’s

So far this year, TEN shares have gained 32.2%. On the other hand, ESEA shares have performed much better, surging in excess of 72% year to date. The industry has grown by more than 8%.

YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for TEN & ESEA?

Despite the tariff-related uncertainty, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEN’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 3.2% and 8%, respectively. The EPS estimates have remained stable over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESEA’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 9% and 12%, respectively. EPS estimates have been trending northward over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Agreed that TEN’s fleet expansion strategy is praiseworthy. However, TEN is facing pressure from falling spot rates, driven largely by a drop in Chinese oil imports, along with higher interest costs tied to its recent vessel purchases.

ESEA’s better price performance and earnings estimate revisions compared to TEN give it an edge. We believe investors should buy ESEA stock to capitalize on its impressive growth potential, while waiting for a better entry point for TEN.

ESEA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas TEN has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.