Ten Square Games lines up COO Ilczuk as new CEO

Adds quotes, detail

GDANSK, April 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ten Square Games TENP.WA, Maciej Zuzalek, will step down on May 22, the Polish mobile games producer said on Friday.

"My mission as CEO is over. With change in strategic priorities, Ten Square Games now needs a person with extensive product experience as its CEO," Zuzalek said in a news release published by the company.

The company's supervisory board plans to appoint current chief operating officer Andrzej Ilczuk as CEO effective as of May 23.

"My priority is to focus the organisation's energy on development of major products and provide each of them a clearly defined action plan. Ten Square Games has a strong portfolio of games that we want to develop further," Ilczuk said in the same news release.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.