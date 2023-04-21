Ten Square Games lines up COO Ilczuk as new CEO

April 21, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

Written by Maria Gieldon for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, detail

GDANSK, April 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Ten Square Games TENP.WA, Maciej Zuzalek, will step down on May 22, the Polish mobile games producer said on Friday.

"My mission as CEO is over. With change in strategic priorities, Ten Square Games now needs a person with extensive product experience as its CEO," Zuzalek said in a news release published by the company.

The company's supervisory board plans to appoint current chief operating officer Andrzej Ilczuk as CEO effective as of May 23.

"My priority is to focus the organisation's energy on development of major products and provide each of them a clearly defined action plan. Ten Square Games has a strong portfolio of games that we want to develop further," Ilczuk said in the same news release.

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon in Gdansk; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.