Ten Square Games lines up Andrzej Ilczuk as new CEO

GDANSK, April 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish mobile games producer Ten Square Games TENP.WA, Maciej Zuzalek, will step down on May 22, the company said on Friday.

The company's supervisory board plans to appoint Andrzej Ilczuk as new CEO.

