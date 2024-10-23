Ten Sixty Four Limited Navigates Philippine Legal Dispute

Ten Sixty Four Limited (AU:X64) has released an update.

Ten Sixty Four Limited, currently under a Deed of Company Arrangement, is addressing a legal dispute in the Philippines concerning misleading statements in a letter by Joseph Mahusay about a recent court decision. Despite ongoing legal actions over ownership claims, the company asserts that these disputes do not affect its significant interests in the Co-O Mine and Mill operations. The company remains committed to clarifying these issues while maintaining operational control.

