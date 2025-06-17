TEN Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $103 Million EBITDA and $38 Million Net Income, Secures $2 Billion Long-Term Contract for New Shuttle Tankers

TEN reports Q1 2025 EBITDA of $103 million, net income of $38 million, and a $0.60 per share dividend.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, achieving an EBITDA of $103 million, a net income of $38 million, and earnings per share of $1.04. The company's revenues reached $197.1 million, with a notable increase in fleet utilization to 97.2%. TEN has awarded a significant contract for building nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers for Brazil’s Transpetro/Petrobras, contributing to a revenue backlog of approximately $3.7 billion. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing a growth strategy with 21 new vessels in development. TEN has also announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.60 per share, and since its listing in 2002, it has returned over $900 million to shareholders through dividends.
Potential Positives
- Q1 2025 EBITDA of $103 million and net income of $38 million with earnings per share of $1.04 indicate strong financial performance.
- The award to build nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers for Transpetro/Petrobras represents significant long-term revenue potential of a minimum $2 billion.
- The total fleet contracted revenue backlog reaching approximately $3.7 billion demonstrates robust future earnings visibility.
- Dividend distribution of over $900 million since the company’s NYSE listing highlights strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased from $54.4 million in Q1 2024 to $38.9 million in Q1 2025, indicating a significant decline in profitability.
- Earnings per share (EPS) dropped from $1.60 in Q1 2024 to $1.04 in Q1 2025, reflecting a decline in shareholder value.
- Despite stable operating performance, total revenues saw a decrease from $201.6 million in Q1 2024 to $197.1 million in Q1 2025, suggesting potential challenges in revenue generation.
FAQ
What were TEN's Q1 2025 financial results?
TEN reported Q1 2025 revenues of $197.1 million, net income of $37.7 million, and EBITDA of $103 million.
How much has TEN paid in dividends since 2002?
TEN has distributed over $900 million in dividends to shareholders since its NYSE listing in 2002.
What recent contracts has TEN secured?
TEN was awarded a contract by Transpetro/Petrobras to build nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers, generating a minimum of $2 billion in revenues.
What is TEN's current fleet status?
TEN's fleet consists of 82 vessels, with ongoing growth including a 21-vessel eco program and significant backlog revenue.
When is TEN's next dividend payment scheduled?
The next dividend payment of $0.60 per share is scheduled for July 18, 2025, for shareholders of record on July 14, 2025.
Q1 2025 EBITDA at $103 million and net income of $38 million - equivalent to $1.04 eps
Dividends exceed $900 million since Company’s NYSE listing in 2002
TEN awarded by Brazil’s Transpetro/Petrobras to build nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers on long-term employment with revenues of minimum $2 billion
Total fleet contracted revenue backlog reaches approx. $3.7 billion
Robust 21-vessel eco growth program underway
Dr Irene Tsakos & Athens 04 delivered in Q2
ATHENS, Greece, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (or the “Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Q1 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS
TEN generated revenues of $197.1 million and operating income of $60.6 million.
Net income reached $37.7 million and earnings per share of $1.04 in the first quarter of 2025.
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $103 million.
With just two vessels on scheduled drydocks and a higher number of days under fixed employment contracts, average fleet utilization in the first quarter of 2025 increased to 97.2%, from 91.3% in the same period of 2024.
Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE), despite the market fluctuations, reached a healthy $30,741 per ship per day.
Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $49.6 million, remaining broadly in line with the first quarter of 2024, reflecting only a slight increase in the size of the fleet. Thanks to continued efforts by our technical managers, daily operating expenses per vessel settled at a competitive $9,502.
Voyage expenses, on the other hand, declined to $36.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $42.0 million in the same period of 2024, a 14.2% reduction primarily due to the Company’s reduced exposure to spot-related trades.
Depreciation and amortization combined in the first quarter of 2025 were at $41.1 million, in line with the higher number and the addition of modern vessels to the fleet, consistent with the Company’s ongoing strategy to maintain a versatile and up to date fleet structure. Despite the increase in fleet size compared to the first quarter of 2024, bank debt at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was slightly lower at $1.7 billion, compared to the year-end of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, interest costs, reflecting both the lower bank debt and the lower interest rate environment compared to the first quarter of 2024 were at $24.0 million, about $1.1 million under the level incurred in the 2024 first quarter.
Interest income during this period amounted to $2.3 million.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash reserves remained solid at approximately $350 million, $1.3 million higher than the year end of 2024.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On April 28, 2025, TEN took delivery of the DP2 Suezmax Shuttle Tanker “Athens 04” from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea with a minimum seven-year employment to an oil major. The charterer maintains options to extend such employment until the vessel’s 15th year anniversary.
On June 5, 2025, TEN took delivery of the eco scrubber-fitted Suezmax tanker “Dr Irene Tsakos” from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea with a minimum five-year employment with profit-sharing provisions to an oil major
In August 2025 and September 2025, the Company expects to take delivery from Samsung Heavy Industries and from Hyundai Heavy Industries of the Suezmax DP2 Shuttle Tanker “Paris 24”and the eco scrubber-fitted Suezmax crude carrier “Silia T” both on long-term contracts oil majors. The combined gross revenues of those four deliveries bring the minimum fixed future revenues to $3.7 billion.
CORPORATE AFFAIRS - DIVIDEND
On July 18, 2025, TEN will distribute to common shareholders a first semi-annual dividend of $0.60 per share to shareholders of record on July 14, 2025. Inclusive of this upcoming payment, TEN has distributed over $900 million of common and preferred share dividends, since the Company’s 2002 NYSE listing.
CORPORATE STRATEGY
The tanker market has demonstrated resilience, continuing to deliver strong rates and solid asset prices that support both profitable operations and vessel divestments, regardless of recently announced tariffs and port charges. The appetite of major oil companies for long-term employment is robust and growing. The continuing geopolitical turmoil and the grey fleet further support healthy rates for modern and quality vessels.
Moreover, the recent decision to unwind portions of the Opec + production cuts can only be seen as a positive development that will offer additional support to freight rates going forward.
In such an apparent positive environment for tanker trades, TEN remains focused on strengthening its long-standing relationships with charterers and building vessels tailored for their long-term needs. In response to sustained demand, the Company has embarked on its largest growth program in its history, comprising 21 new-buildings and growing, across various vessel classes, two of which already been delivered. The core for its strategic growth program is the recent award to build nine DP2 shuttle tankers for Transpetro/Petrobras which propel TEN, with a 16-vessel proforma shuttle fleet, to becoming one of the largest shuttle tanker owners in the Brazilian offshore sector.
“The results of the first quarter 2025 provides us with the comfort that TEN can deliver sustainable growth across all sectors in which it operates, and reward its shareholders regardless of market fluctuations. TEN’s industrial model has provided uninterrupted dividends and consistent expansion throughout its 30+ year history,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN, commented.
TEN’s CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM
#
Name
Type
Delivery (exp)
Status
Employment
CONVENTIONAL TANKERS
1
Dr Irene Tsakos
Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted
Q2 2025
DELIVERED
Yes
2
Silia T
Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted
Q3 2025
Notice To Deliver
Yes
3
TBN
MR – Scrubber Fitted
Q1 2026
Under Construction
TBA
4
TBN
MR – Scrubber Fitted
Q1 2026
Under Construction
TBA
5
TBN
Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
Q2 2027
Under Construction
TBA
6
TBN
Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
Q3 2027
Under Construction
TBA
7
TBN
Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
Q4 2027
Under Construction
TBA
8
TBN
Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
Q3 2028
Under Construction
TBA
9
TBN
Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted
Q3 2028
Under Construction
TBA
SHUTTLE TANKERS
10
Athens 04
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q2 2025
DELIVERED
Yes
11
Paris 24
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q3 2025
Notice to Deliver
Yes
12
Anfield
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q3 2026
Under Construction
Yes
13
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q3 2027
Under Construction
Yes
14
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q4 2027
Under Construction
Yes
15
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q1 2028
Under Construction
Yes
16
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q2 2028
Under Construction
Yes
17
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q3 2028
Under Construction
Yes
18
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q3 2028
Under Construction
Yes
19
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q4 2028
Under Construction
Yes
20
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q4 2028
Under Construction
Yes
21
TBN
DP2 Shuttle Tanker
Q4 2028
Under Construction
Yes
ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most
established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels,
two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction,
consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)
Three months ended
March 31 (unaudited)
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA
2025
2024
Voyage revenues
$
197,051
$
201,589
Voyage expenses
36,063
42,020
Charter hire expense
3,282
6,013
Vessel operating expenses
49,606
48,626
Depreciation and amortization
41,131
37,526
General and administrative expenses
9,906
7,326
Gain on sale of vessels
(3,553
)
(16,167
)
Total expenses
136,435
125,344
Operating income
60,616
76,245
Interest and finance costs, net
(24,002
)
(25,145
)
Interest income
2,307
3,248
Other, net
(19
)
70
Total other expenses, net
(21,714
)
(21,827
)
Net income
38,902
54,418
Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest
(1,191
)
(384
)
Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
$
37,711
$
54,034
Effect of preferred dividends
(6,750
)
(6,750
)
Undistributed income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock
(201
)
-
Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
$
30,760
$
47,284
Earnings per share, basic and diluted attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited common stockholders
$
1.04
$
1.60
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
29,661,103
29,505,603
BALANCE SHEET DATA
March 31
December 31
2025
2024
Cash
349,578
348,312
Other assets
195,502
192,035
Vessels, net
2,850,047
2,919,783
Advances for vessels under construction and acquisitions
278,257
246,392
Total assets
$
3,673,384
$
3,706,522
Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs
1,706,609
1,747,094
Other liabilities
183,685
192,231
Stockholders' equity
1,783,090
1,767,197
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,673,384
$
3,706,522
Three months ended
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
March 31
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
52,150
$
74,958
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(2,645
)
$
(197,016
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(48,239
)
$
89,358
TCE per ship per day
$
30,741
$
33,403
Operating expenses per ship per day
$
9,502
$
9,387
Vessel overhead costs per ship per day
$
1,777
$
1,323
11,279
10,710
FLEET DATA
Average number of vessels during period
61.9
60.9
Number of vessels at end of period
61.0
62.0
Average age of fleet at end of period
Years
10.4
10.3
Dwt at end of period (in thousands)
7,454
7,581
Time charter employment - fixed rate
Days
2,782
2,630
Time charter and pool employment - variable rate
Days
1,657
1,392
Period employment coa at market rates
Days
0
0
Spot voyage employment at market rates
Days
979
1,035
Total operating days
5,418
5,057
Total available days
5,575
5,539
Utilization
97.2
%
91.3
%
Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
March 31
2025
2024
Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited
$
37,711
$
54,034
Depreciation and amortization
41,131
37,526
Interest Expense
24,002
25,145
Gain on sale of vessels
(3,553
)
(16,167
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
99,291
$
100,538
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:
(i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 64 days lost for the first quarter of 2025 as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis, compared to 171 days lost for the first quarter of 2024.
(ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
(iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.
(iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company does not incur corporation tax.
