TEN Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $103 Million EBITDA and $38 Million Net Income, Secures $2 Billion Long-Term Contract for New Shuttle Tankers

TEN reports Q1 2025 EBITDA of $103 million, net income of $38 million, and a $0.60 per share dividend.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TEN) reported strong financial results for Q1 2025, achieving an EBITDA of $103 million, a net income of $38 million, and earnings per share of $1.04. The company's revenues reached $197.1 million, with a notable increase in fleet utilization to 97.2%. TEN has awarded a significant contract for building nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers for Brazil’s Transpetro/Petrobras, contributing to a revenue backlog of approximately $3.7 billion. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing a growth strategy with 21 new vessels in development. TEN has also announced a semi-annual dividend of $0.60 per share, and since its listing in 2002, it has returned over $900 million to shareholders through dividends.

Q1 2025 EBITDA of $103 million and net income of $38 million with earnings per share of $1.04 indicate strong financial performance.

The award to build nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers for Transpetro/Petrobras represents significant long-term revenue potential of a minimum $2 billion.

The total fleet contracted revenue backlog reaching approximately $3.7 billion demonstrates robust future earnings visibility.

Dividend distribution of over $900 million since the company’s NYSE listing highlights strong commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income decreased from $54.4 million in Q1 2024 to $38.9 million in Q1 2025, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped from $1.60 in Q1 2024 to $1.04 in Q1 2025, reflecting a decline in shareholder value.

Despite stable operating performance, total revenues saw a decrease from $201.6 million in Q1 2024 to $197.1 million in Q1 2025, suggesting potential challenges in revenue generation.

What were TEN's Q1 2025 financial results?

TEN reported Q1 2025 revenues of $197.1 million, net income of $37.7 million, and EBITDA of $103 million.

How much has TEN paid in dividends since 2002?

TEN has distributed over $900 million in dividends to shareholders since its NYSE listing in 2002.

What recent contracts has TEN secured?

TEN was awarded a contract by Transpetro/Petrobras to build nine DP2 Shuttle Tankers, generating a minimum of $2 billion in revenues.

What is TEN's current fleet status?

TEN's fleet consists of 82 vessels, with ongoing growth including a 21-vessel eco program and significant backlog revenue.

When is TEN's next dividend payment scheduled?

The next dividend payment of $0.60 per share is scheduled for July 18, 2025, for shareholders of record on July 14, 2025.

ATHENS, Greece, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (or the “Company”) today reported results (unaudited) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Q1 2025 SUMMARY RESULTS









TEN generated revenues of $197.1 million and operating income of $60.6 million.





Net income reached $37.7 million and earnings per share of $1.04 in the first quarter of 2025.





EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $103 million.





With just two vessels on scheduled drydocks and a higher number of days under fixed employment contracts, average fleet utilization in the first quarter of 2025 increased to 97.2%, from 91.3% in the same period of 2024.





Time charter equivalent earnings (TCE), despite the market fluctuations, reached a healthy $30,741 per ship per day.





Vessel operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $49.6 million, remaining broadly in line with the first quarter of 2024, reflecting only a slight increase in the size of the fleet. Thanks to continued efforts by our technical managers, daily operating expenses per vessel settled at a competitive $9,502.





Voyage expenses, on the other hand, declined to $36.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $42.0 million in the same period of 2024, a 14.2% reduction primarily due to the Company’s reduced exposure to spot-related trades.





Depreciation and amortization combined in the first quarter of 2025 were at $41.1 million, in line with the higher number and the addition of modern vessels to the fleet, consistent with the Company’s ongoing strategy to maintain a versatile and up to date fleet structure. Despite the increase in fleet size compared to the first quarter of 2024, bank debt at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was slightly lower at $1.7 billion, compared to the year-end of 2024. During the first quarter of 2025, interest costs, reflecting both the lower bank debt and the lower interest rate environment compared to the first quarter of 2024 were at $24.0 million, about $1.1 million under the level incurred in the 2024 first quarter.





Interest income during this period amounted to $2.3 million.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash reserves remained solid at approximately $350 million, $1.3 million higher than the year end of 2024.









SUBSEQUENT EVENTS









On April 28, 2025, TEN took delivery of the DP2 Suezmax Shuttle Tanker “Athens 04” from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea with a minimum seven-year employment to an oil major. The charterer maintains options to extend such employment until the vessel’s 15th year anniversary.





On June 5, 2025, TEN took delivery of the eco scrubber-fitted Suezmax tanker “Dr Irene Tsakos” from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea with a minimum five-year employment with profit-sharing provisions to an oil major





In August 2025 and September 2025, the Company expects to take delivery from Samsung Heavy Industries and from Hyundai Heavy Industries of the Suezmax DP2 Shuttle Tanker “Paris 24”and the eco scrubber-fitted Suezmax crude carrier “Silia T” both on long-term contracts oil majors. The combined gross revenues of those four deliveries bring the minimum fixed future revenues to $3.7 billion.









CORPORATE AFFAIRS - DIVIDEND









On July 18, 2025, TEN will distribute to common shareholders a first semi-annual dividend of $0.60 per share to shareholders of record on July 14, 2025. Inclusive of this upcoming payment, TEN has distributed over $900 million of common and preferred share dividends, since the Company’s 2002 NYSE listing.









CORPORATE STRATEGY









The tanker market has demonstrated resilience, continuing to deliver strong rates and solid asset prices that support both profitable operations and vessel divestments, regardless of recently announced tariffs and port charges. The appetite of major oil companies for long-term employment is robust and growing. The continuing geopolitical turmoil and the grey fleet further support healthy rates for modern and quality vessels.





Moreover, the recent decision to unwind portions of the Opec + production cuts can only be seen as a positive development that will offer additional support to freight rates going forward.





In such an apparent positive environment for tanker trades, TEN remains focused on strengthening its long-standing relationships with charterers and building vessels tailored for their long-term needs. In response to sustained demand, the Company has embarked on its largest growth program in its history, comprising 21 new-buildings and growing, across various vessel classes, two of which already been delivered. The core for its strategic growth program is the recent award to build nine DP2 shuttle tankers for Transpetro/Petrobras which propel TEN, with a 16-vessel proforma shuttle fleet, to becoming one of the largest shuttle tanker owners in the Brazilian offshore sector.





“The results of the first quarter 2025 provides us with the comfort that TEN can deliver sustainable growth across all sectors in which it operates, and reward its shareholders regardless of market fluctuations. TEN’s industrial model has provided uninterrupted dividends and consistent expansion throughout its 30+ year history,” Mr. George Saroglou, President & COO of TEN, commented.















































TEN’s CURRENT NEWBUILDING PROGRAM













#









Name









Type









Delivery (exp)









Status









Employment













CONVENTIONAL TANKERS













1









Dr Irene Tsakos









Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted









Q2 2025









DELIVERED









Yes













2







Silia T





Suezmax – Scrubber Fitted





Q3 2025





Notice To Deliver





Yes











3







TBN





MR – Scrubber Fitted





Q1 2026





Under Construction





TBA











4







TBN





MR – Scrubber Fitted





Q1 2026





Under Construction





TBA











5







TBN





Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted





Q2 2027





Under Construction





TBA











6







TBN





Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted





Q3 2027





Under Construction





TBA











7







TBN





Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted





Q4 2027





Under Construction





TBA











8







TBN





Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted





Q3 2028





Under Construction





TBA











9







TBN





Panamax LR1 – Scrubber Fitted





Q3 2028





Under Construction





TBA











SHUTTLE TANKERS













10









Athens 04









DP2 Shuttle Tanker









Q2 2025









DELIVERED









Yes













11







Paris 24





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q3 2025





Notice to Deliver





Yes











12







Anfield





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q3 2026





Under Construction





Yes











13







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q3 2027





Under Construction





Yes











14







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q4 2027





Under Construction





Yes











15







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q1 2028





Under Construction





Yes











16







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q2 2028





Under Construction





Yes











17







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q3 2028





Under Construction





Yes











18







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q3 2028





Under Construction





Yes











19







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q4 2028





Under Construction





Yes











20







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q4 2028





Under Construction





Yes











21







TBN





DP2 Shuttle Tanker





Q4 2028





Under Construction





Yes

















ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION









Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most





established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels,





two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction,





consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







Conference Call Details:







As announced previously, today, Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond what is included in the earnings press release. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13753901.



Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers





.







Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.



Click here for the call me option





.









Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.





For further information, please contact:





Company







Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.







George Saroglou





President & COO





+30210 94 07 710







gsaroglou@tenn.gr









Investor Relations / Media







Capital Link, Inc.





Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara





+212 661 7566







ten@capitallink.com





















































TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES















Selected Consolidated Financial and Other Data













(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share, per share and fleet data)



































































Three months ended





























March 31 (unaudited)





















STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA













2025

























2024

































































Voyage revenues







$





197,051

















$





201,589





























































Voyage expenses









36,063





















42,020





















Charter hire expense









3,282





















6,013





















Vessel operating expenses









49,606





















48,626





















Depreciation and amortization









41,131





















37,526





















General and administrative expenses









9,906





















7,326





















Gain on sale of vessels









(3,553





)

















(16,167





)

















Total expenses









136,435





















125,344































































Operating income













60,616

























76,245































































Interest and finance costs, net









(24,002





)

















(25,145





)

















Interest income









2,307





















3,248





















Other, net









(19





)

















70





















Total other expenses, net









(21,714





)

















(21,827





)



















Net income













38,902

























54,418































































Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest









(1,191





)

















(384





)



















Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited







$







37,711



















$







54,034































































Effect of preferred dividends









(6,750





)

















(6,750





)

















Undistributed income allocated to non-vested restricted common stock









(201





)

















-























Net income attributable to common stockholders of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited







$







30,760



















$







47,284























Earnings per share, basic and diluted attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited common stockholders





$





1.04

















$





1.60





















Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted









29,661,103





















29,505,603































































BALANCE SHEET DATA













March 31





















December 31





























2025

























2024



















Cash









349,578





















348,312





















Other assets









195,502





















192,035





















Vessels, net









2,850,047





















2,919,783





















Advances for vessels under construction and acquisitions









278,257





















246,392























Total assets







$





3,673,384

















$





3,706,522





























































Debt and other financial liabilities, net of deferred finance costs









1,706,609





















1,747,094





















Other liabilities









183,685





















192,231





















Stockholders' equity









1,783,090





















1,767,197























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





3,673,384

















$





3,706,522































































































































































































Three months ended





















OTHER FINANCIAL DATA













March 31





























2025

























2024























Net cash provided by operating activities





$





52,150

















$





74,958





















Net cash used in investing activities





$





(2,645





)













$





(197,016





)

















Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities





$





(48,239





)













$





89,358





























































TCE per ship per day





$





30,741

















$





33,403





























































Operating expenses per ship per day





$





9,502

















$





9,387





















Vessel overhead costs per ship per day





$





1,777

















$





1,323





























11,279





















10,710































































FLEET DATA



















































































Average number of vessels during period









61.9





















60.9





















Number of vessels at end of period









61.0





















62.0





















Average age of fleet at end of period





Years





10.4





















10.3





















Dwt at end of period (in thousands)









7,454





















7,581





























































Time charter employment - fixed rate





Days





2,782





















2,630





















Time charter and pool employment - variable rate





Days





1,657





















1,392





















Period employment coa at market rates





Days





0





















0





















Spot voyage employment at market rates





Days





979





















1,035





















Total operating days









5,418





















5,057





















Total available days









5,575





















5,539





















Utilization











97.2









%





















91.3









%





























































Non-GAAP Measures





















Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA





































































Three months ended





























March 31





























2025

























2024































































Net income attributable to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited





$





37,711

















$





54,034





















Depreciation and amortization









41,131





















37,526





















Interest Expense









24,002





















25,145





















Gain on sale of vessels









(3,553





)

















(16,167





)

















Adjusted EBITDA





$





99,291

















$





100,538





























































The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP measures used within the financial community may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods as well as comparisons between the performance of Shipping Companies. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. We are using the following Non-GAAP measures:

















(i) TCE which represents voyage revenue less voyage expenses is divided by the number of operating days less 64 days lost for the first quarter of 2025 as a result of calculating revenue on a loading to discharge basis, compared to 171 days lost for the first quarter of 2024.

















(ii) Vessel overhead costs are General & Administrative expenses, which also include Management fees, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.

















(iii) Operating expenses per ship per day which exclude Management fees, General & Administrative expenses, Stock compensation expense and Management incentive award.

















(iv) Adjusted EBITDA. See above for reconciliation to net income.

















Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

















The Company does not incur corporation tax.





















































