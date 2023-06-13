News & Insights

Ten people shot in Denver after city's NBA team wins championship

June 13, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

By Brendan O'Brien

June 13 (Reuters) - Ten people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado early on Tuesday after basketball fans poured onto city streets to celebrate the Denver Nuggets winning their first NBA championship, police said.

A suspect, who was among the wounded, was taken into custody after the shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street. The shooting left three people in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a series of tweets.

The other victims, including the suspect, are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation involving several individuals, they said, adding: "This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages."

The shooting occurred about 1 mile (1.6 km) northeast of the arena where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the National Basketball Association championship, the first in the franchise's 47-year history.

The incident unfolded where a large crowd had earlier gathered to celebrate the team's victory. The crowd had dwindled before the gunfire erupted, the Washington Post reported, citing a police spokesperson.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)

