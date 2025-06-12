TEN Ltd. Secures $3.7 Billion in Future Revenues with Delivery of Eco-Friendly Suezmax Tanker Dr Irene Tsakos

TEN Ltd. announces delivery of eco-friendly tanker Dr Irene Tsakos, boosting projected revenues to $3.7 billion.

Quiver AI Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TEN) has announced the delivery of the eco-friendly suezmax tanker Dr. Irene Tsakos and the upcoming delivery of her sister vessel, Silia T, both built by Hyundai. The Dr. Irene Tsakos has secured a long-term charter for five years, while Silia T has a three-year charter with options to extend up to nine years, contributing to TEN's total secured revenues of approximately $3.7 billion. This delivery aligns with TEN's ambitious fleet renewal strategy, which since early 2023 has involved divesting older vessels and acquiring new, environmentally friendly ones, expanding its total carrying capacity. Currently, TEN's proforma fleet includes 82 vessels, and CEO Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos emphasized the company's focus on sustainable growth and long-term value despite market fluctuations.

Potential Positives

TEN has secured approximately $3.7 billion in total future revenues, significantly enhancing its financial stability.

The successful delivery of the eco-friendly scrubber-fitted tanker Dr Irene Tsakos and the upcoming delivery of her sister vessel, Silia T, underscore TEN's commitment to modern, sustainable shipping practices.

The long-term charters with leading European and US energy majors for both vessels boost TEN's income visibility and financial resilience, providing a strong revenue foundation.

The expansion of TEN's fleet through the 'Greenship' program, with the introduction of 30 newer eco-friendly vessels, improves total carrying capacity and strengthens TEN’s competitive position in the global energy market.

Potential Negatives

Future revenues are dependent on the performance of the tanker market, which can be volatile and influenced by external factors beyond the company's control.

The company's extensive fleet expansion, while aimed at modernization, requires significant capital investment and may lead to increased financial risk if market conditions deteriorate.

The press release emphasizes long-term contracts, but the dependence on a few large energy clients could pose a risk if their needs change or if they seek to consolidate suppliers.

FAQ

What significant delivery did TEN announce recently?

TEN announced the delivery of the eco-friendly scrubber-fitted suezmax tanker Dr Irene Tsakos.

What is the revenue backlog after the new tanker deliveries?

TEN's total revenue backlog is approximately $3.7 billion following the recent tanker deliveries.

How many vessels are currently under construction for TEN?

TEN has 19 vessels under construction, scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2028.

What is TEN's strategy for fleet renewal?

TEN's strategy involves modernizing its fleet by divesting older vessels and acquiring eco-friendly newbuildings.

How does TEN ensure sustainable growth?

TEN focuses on long-term contracts with major energy companies and investment in modern, environmentally friendly vessels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





TEN’s total future secured revenues are now in the region of $3.7 billion









Tanker market fundamentals remain strong







ATHENS, Greece, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced the delivery of the eco-friendly scrubber-fitted suezmax tanker



Dr Irene Tsakos



and the naming of her sister vessel,



Silia T



, from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (“Hyundai”) in South Korea. The



Silia T



is expected to be delivered during the third quarter of 2025.





The



Dr Irene Tsakos



and



Silia T



have secured long-term charters with leading European and US energy majors for a period of five and three years, respectively. The latter is followed by options to extend its employment to a total of nine years, boosting the Company’s total revenue backlog to approximately $3.7 billion.





With the delivery of the



Dr Irene Tsakos



, TEN now has 19 vessels under construction, scheduled for delivery between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2028. With this, TEN’s orderbook now includes 11 shuttle tankers, one suezmax crude carrier and seven product tankers (2 MR and 5 Panamax). The Company’s proforma fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, 63 of which are in the water.





Since the initiation of TEN’s ‘Greenship’ program in January 2023, the Company has executed one of the most comprehensive renewal strategies in its history, by divesting 14 older vessels of 1.2 million dwt with an average age of 17.3 years and replacing them with 30 vessels, eco-friendly newbuildings and secondhand market acquisitions, of 3.7 million dwt with an average age of 0.6 years. This dynamic fleet expansion has resulted in a material increase in total carrying capacity, further strengthening TEN’s commercial and operational presence globally, guided by a commitment to environmentally friendly and responsible energy transportation.







Dr. Nikos P. Tsakos, Founder and CEO, commented



: “The delivery of the suezmax tanker



Dr Irene Tsakos



and the naming of the



Silia T



, two Hyundai-built high-specification and environmentally friendly suezmax tankers mark another important milestone in TEN’s long-term fleet renewal, solidifying its presence in the global energy space. These vessels, backed by long-term contracts with top-tier energy majors, further enhance the Company’s income visibility and financial resilience. With continued investment in modern tonnage and strong industrial partnerships, TEN remains firmly positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value to its shareholders regardless of short-term market fluctuations. TEN’s industrial shipping model has been tested and proven for more than 30 years through the various market cycles.”

























ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION









Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:





Company





Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.





George Saroglou





President & COO





+30210 94 07 710







gsaroglou@tenn.gr







Investor Relations / Media





Capital Link, Inc.





Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara





+212 661 7566







ten@capitallink.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2711b457-0238-4dfc-b170-480cf46575a1













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d1a0cc5-5be4-4dd0-ab98-e21d7d8ec267





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.