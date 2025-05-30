TEN Ltd. Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Earnings on June 17, 2025, with Conference Call Details

TEN Ltd. will report Q1 earnings on June 17, 2025, followed by a conference call for analysis and outlook.

Quiver AI Summary

TEN Ltd., a prominent operator of crude, product, and LNG tankers, announced it will release its earnings for Q1 2025 on June 17, 2025, before the New York market opens. Following the earnings release, at 10:00 a.m. ET, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results and future outlook, led by its senior management. Participants are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes early using designated phone numbers and may also access a live webcast along with presentation slides on the company’s website. TEN, established in 1993, has a fleet of 82 vessels and is recognized as one of the oldest public shipping companies in the world.

Potential Positives

Announcement of first quarter earnings report date, indicating financial transparency and forthcoming updates for investors.

Scheduled conference call to review earnings and management's outlook, providing a platform for direct communication with stakeholders.

Company's established history and significant fleet size underline its position as a leading player in the shipping industry.

Availability of archived webcast enhances accessibility for investors who may not be able to attend the live presentation.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide preliminary earnings guidance, which could raise concerns for investors about potential disappointing results.



The need for a conference call to discuss management’s outlook suggests that the company may have challenges or uncertainties it feels need to be addressed, which could indicate instability.



Prior to the earnings report, the company is not sharing any key performance indicators, which may lead to speculation or anxiety among investors regarding its financial health.

FAQ

When will TEN report its first quarter earnings for 2025?

TEN will report its first quarter earnings on June 17, 2025, before the market opens in New York.

What time is the TEN conference call on June 17, 2025?

The conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 17, 2025.

How can I join the TEN conference call?

Participants can join by calling 877-405-1226 (US Toll-Free) or +1 201-689-7823 (International Dial In).

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

The archived webcast will be available on TEN's website under the Webcasts & Presentations section of Investor Relations.

What is the total number of vessels in TEN's fleet?

TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including tankers and LNG carriers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that it will report earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.





That same day, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as the management’s outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.







Conference





Call





Details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877- 405- 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13753901.



Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.







Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.





Click here for the call me option



.









Simultaneous





Slides





and





Audio Webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





www.tenn.gr





and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







ABOUT





TSAKOS





ENERGY





NAVIGATION







Founded in 1993 and celebrating 32 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 82 vessels, including twelve DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 10.1 million dwt.





For further information, please contact:







Company







Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.





George Saroglou





President & COO





+30210 94 07 710









gsaroglou@tenn.gr











Investor





Relations





/





Media







Capital Link, Inc.





Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara





+212 661 7566









ten@capitallink.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.