TEN, Ltd. initiated with a Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage of TEN, Ltd. (TEN) with a Buy rating and $40 price target The company has a “high quality diversified” tanker fleet, fleet renewal program and an attractive valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says TEN is “undervalued and under covered.” The company is an attractive play on favorable intermediate crude oil and refined product tanker market fundamentals, contends Alliance Global.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.