TEN Ltd. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings on March 27, 2025

TEN Ltd. will release Q4 2024 earnings on March 27, 2025, followed by a management conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN), a major player in the crude, product, and LNG tanker industry, has announced it will report its earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on March 27, 2025, before the market opens in New York. Following the earnings release, the company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and future outlook, featuring senior management. Participants are encouraged to join the call 10 minutes early using specified dial-in numbers. The call will also be accessible through a live and archived webcast on the company's website. TEN, founded in 1993, has a diversified fleet of 74 vessels and celebrates 32 years as a public company.

Potential Positives

Announcement of fourth quarter and year-end earnings report date enhances transparency and keeps investors informed.

Hosting a conference call allows for direct communication between management and investors, which supports investor relations.

TEN's established history as a public shipping company, celebrating 32 years, reinforces its credibility in the market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming earnings report may signify concerns about the company's financial performance and the need to provide a management outlook to reassure investors.

Details of theearnings callsuggesting that significant information may be disclosed beyond the press release could lead to speculation or uncertainty regarding the company's financial status.

FAQ

When will TEN Ltd. announce its earnings report for Q4 2024?

TEN Ltd. will announce its earnings report on March 27, 2025, before the market opens in New York.

How can I participate in the TENearnings conference call

To join the conference call, dial 877-405-1226 or +1 201-689-7823, quoting “Tsakos” and conference ID 13752384.

Will there be a webcast available for the conference call?

Yes, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on TEN's website after the event.

What time is the TENearnings conference callscheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2025.

What is the current fleet size of TEN Ltd.?

TEN Ltd. currently operates a fleet of 74 vessels, including crude, product, and LNG tankers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



ATHENS, Greece, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (“TEN”) (NYSE: TEN) (the “Company”), a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that the Company will report earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the open of the market in New York on Thursday, March 27, 2025.





That same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as the management’s outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.







Conference





Call





Details:







Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877- 405- 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201-689-7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Tsakos” to the operator and/or conference ID 13752384.





Click here for additional participant International Toll- Free access numbers





.





Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.





Click here for the call me option



.









Simultaneous





Slides





and





Audio





Webcast:







There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website





www.tenn.gr





and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.







ABOUT





TSAKOS





ENERGY





NAVIGATION







TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 32-years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 74 vessels, including three DP2 shuttle tankers, two scrubber fitted suezmax vessels, two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers and five scrubber-fitted LR1 tankers under construction, consisting of a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 8.9 million dwt.





For further information, please contact:







Company







Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.





George Saroglou





President & COO





+30210 94 07 710









gsaroglou@tenn.gr











Investor Relations





/





Media







Capital Link, Inc.





Nicolas Bornozis





Markella Kara





+212 661 7566









ten@capitallink.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.