Ten-League International Holdings Limited Prices Initial Public Offering of 2,240,000 Ordinary Shares at $4.00 Each

Ten-League International Holdings Limited priced its IPO of 2,240,000 shares at $4.00 each, intending to raise $6.43 million.

SINGAPORE, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten-League International Holdings Limited (the “Company” or “Ten-League”), a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,240,000 ordinary shares, 1,607,840 of which are being offered by the Company and 632,160 by selling shareholders, at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 08, 2025 under the ticker symbol “TLIH.”





The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$6,431,360 from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 09, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Proceeds from the Offering will be used for: (i) expanding the Company’s product offering; (ii) improving the Company’s automation process and investing in equipment and technology; (iii) expanding through strategic targeted acquisitions and investments; (iv) marketing and brand building; (v) repayment of bank borrowing, and (vi) working capital and other general corporate purposes.





The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Bancroft Capital, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-275240), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Bancroft Capital, LLC by email at



investmentbanking@bancroft4vets.com



, by standard mail to 501 Office Center Drive, Suite 130, Fort Washington, PA 19034, or by telephone at +1 (484) 546-8000. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







About Ten-League International Holdings Limited







Ten-League International Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions. The Company’s business primarily consists of sales of heavy equipment and parts, heavy equipment rental and provision of engineering consultancy services to port, construction, civil engineering and underground foundation industries. The equipment is organized into four categories based on their functions and application scenarios: foundation equipment, hoist equipment, excavation equipment and port machinery. The Company also provides value-added engineering solutions under engineering consultancy services with the aim to address potential safety issues, enhance reliability and productivity and allow for customers to evaluate the performance of the equipment, the quality of the work completed and the progress of their projects. Ten-League’s mission is to provide high-quality equipment, value-added engineering solutions as well as maintenance and repair through continuous adaptation and application of new technologies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.ten-league.com.sg/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For more information, please contact:









Ten-League International Holdings Limited







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@ten-league.com.sg









Ascent Investor Relations LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1 646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





