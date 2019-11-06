Ten killed in attack on Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso - sources

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and dozens more are wounded and missing after an attack on a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo SMF.TO in eastern Burkina Faso, three sources said on Wednesday.

The attack took place between Semafo's Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, the company said earlier.

(Reporting by David Lewis Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Edward McAllister)

