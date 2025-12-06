TEN Holdings (XHLD) Price Target Increased by 1,400.00% to 122.40

The average one-year price target for TEN Holdings (NasdaqCM:XHLD) has been revised to $122.40 / share. This is an increase of 1,400.00% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5,000.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in TEN Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XHLD is 0.00%, an increase of 34.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.08% to 154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Virtu Financial holds 58K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 41K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHLD by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 32K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 38.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XHLD by 89.65% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 18K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing a decrease of 607.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XHLD by 97.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.