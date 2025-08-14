TEN Holdings, Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - TEN Holdings, Inc. (XHLD) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$2.78 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.78 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$0.40 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.12 million from $1.02 million last year.

TEN Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

