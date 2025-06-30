TEN Holdings Appoints Virgilio Torres As CFO

(RTTNews) - TEN Holdings, Inc. (XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, on Monday announced the appointment of Virgilio Torres as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 30.

Torres is an experienced finance professional with a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and complex financial planning.

Torres, most recently, served as Vice President of Finance at Obsess Inc., where he led the company's financial strategy and oversaw various transactions, including debt financing and a successful acquisition by a strategic buyer.

Before joining Obsess Inc., Torres served as Senior Manager of Corporate Finance and Strategy at Exactera LLC, where he was responsible for managing the merger and acquisition pipeline and capital raising efforts.

