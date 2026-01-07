TEM's Stable Solvency and Financial Strength Are Gaining Attention

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Tempus AI TEM reported a stable and well-capitalized balance sheet, reflecting prudent financial management and a strengthening operating profile. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $760 million, while current debt was nil. Such underlying financial strength gives it strong flexibility amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

This strong cash position equips Tempus with the capacity to support ongoing investments across artificial intelligence development, data infrastructure expansion and selective strategic acquisitions, while maintaining resilience against potential market volatility.

Long-term debt was $1.25 billion at quarter-end, with leverage remaining at manageable levels, underscoring the company’s conservative approach to capital structure and its emphasis on long-term financial sustainability.

Notably, Tempus reached a key milestone during the quarter by generating positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million. This achievement marks an important inflection point in the company’s financial trajectory, highlighting improving operating leverage as revenue scales and cost discipline take hold. The transition to positive adjusted EBITDA further strengthens Tempus’ solvency profile, positioning the company to increasingly self-fund its growth initiatives while preserving strategic flexibility to capitalize on long-term opportunities in precision medicine and AI-driven healthcare.

Peer Update

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, Illumina ILMN reported cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) of $1.28 billion with short-term debt of $998 million. Long-term debt dropped 33.4% sequentially to $994 million. The company’s debt-to-capital ratio was 29.5%, down 10.3% from the second quarter.

Inspire Medical System INSP exited third-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $323 million compared with $301 million at the end of the second quarter. The company does not have any debt on its balance sheet. Therefore, there appears to be no near-term threat to its solvency. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2025 was $64.5 million compared with $61.1 million a year ago.

TEM’s Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Tempus’ shares have rallied 70.7% against the industry’s 2.5% decline. The S&P 500 composite has improved 17.7% in the same time frame.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 7.90X compared with the industry average of 5.78X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has narrowed 1 cent to 64 cents.

TEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

