TEM's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up in Pre-Market

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 22 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.35%.

GAAP loss per share was 25 cents compared with a loss of $6.86 year over year.

TEM’s Q2 Revenues

Revenues totaled $314.6 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.12%. The top line surged 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Following the announcement, shares of Tempus AI rose 2.2% in the pre-market trading today.

Detailed Breakdown of TEM’s Q2 Revenues

In the second quarter, Genomics contributed $193.8 million in revenues, up 115.3% year over year.

Within this, Oncology testing (legacy Tempus clinical) revenues were $133.2 million, up 32.9% year over year. This was supported by approximately 26% volume growth in the second quarter.

Hereditary testing (legacy Ambry Genetics) contributed $97.3 million in revenues, up 33.6% year over year on a pro-forma basis. Volume growth was approximately 32%.

The Data and Services product line reported sales of $72.8 million, up 35.7% year over year. This was driven by Insights (data licensing), which grew 40.7% year over year.

TEM’s Margin Performance

The gross profit in the quarter totaled $195 million, up 158.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin expanded 1649 bps to 62% despite a 32.2% rise in the cost of revenues (genomics, data and services).

Total adjusted operating expenses were $256.8 million, down 57.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

TEM’s Liquidity Position

At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $186.3 million compared with $151.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $61.46 million compared with an outflow of $198.5 million in the prior year.

Tempus AI’s Full-Year Outlook

The company provided updated guidance for 2025. Full-year revenues are expected to be approximately $1.26 billion (earlier $1.25 billion) for the consolidated Tempus and Ambry Genetics business, indicating nearly 82% annual growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEM’s revenues in 2025 currently stands at $1.24 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be $5 million, an improvement of approximately $110 million over 2024.

Our Take on TEM Stock

Tempus AI ended the second quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company witnessed a significant reacceleration of its clinical volumes. The company had several milestones in the second quarter, including the introduction of Tempus xM for treatment and response monitoring, a liquid biopsy assay designed to monitor immunotherapy response in patients with advanced solid tumors. It also extended the Tempus Next care pathway intelligence platform into breast cancer, furthering AI-driven decision support across oncology. Furthermore, raised revenue guidance for the year bodes well for the stock.

TEM’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Tempus AI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, GeneDx Holdings WGS and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.1, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. Revenues of $603.3 million topped the consensus mark by 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 30.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.1% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.87%.

GeneDx Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a remarkable 400%. Revenues of $102.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.24%.

WGS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.6% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 18.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 231.40%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

BSX has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 13.3% compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.11%.

